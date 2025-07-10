I don't know if we'll ever stop raving about the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. We've done so for years, and even two-generations later they're frankly some of the best headphones most people can buy for their price, even more so when they're on sale.

What's more, they've just dropped back down to their lowest ever price. In the US, you can pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $193 at Amazon, down from $348. That's a saving of $155. Meanwhile, in the UK, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to £177 (from £229) at Amazon, saving you £52.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were alreday the number one pick in our guide to the best headphones and have been for years now, and every time they get discounted they become an even more attractive purchase. Amazon's US deal isn't technically as spectacular as the official price drop suggests, because these headphones haven' actuallyt sold at their full list price for a while, though it's neverthless a deep discount.

Sony absolutely knocked it out of the park with these over-ears and a lot of the industry is still trying to catch up. That said, while these are great prices for great headphones, if Sonys or over-ears don't suit then make sure you check out our guide to the other picks of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day deal: 45% off Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones

Save £60.85 Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC over-ear headphones: was £229 now £168.15 at Amazon Amazon's UK discounting isn't quite as dramatic as the US deal, but this is still one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £168.15 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been around for a while now, but just weeks ago we said they are still the best over-ear headphones for most people: at this price, they really haven't been beaten for mid-range noise cancelling headphones.

There are newer models for sure, but when it comes sound quality, noise cancellation and features, you have to pay a lot more for a clear step up in all areas. So while the newer Sony WH-1000XM6 have major improvements, they're also more than twice the price of these WH-1000XM4.

Other headphones can beat these Sonys in individual areas, such as sound quality or noise cancellation power – but as a total package that are also lightweight and comfortable, and have all the key features you could need… nothing's beaten them as all-rounders for this price.

As a value-conscious headphone buyer, I would go for these over the more expensive ones in a heartbeat: they deliver the goods for a really good price. We said in our original WH-1000XM4 review that they were probably the best headphones ever made, and today they still leave many of their rivals in the dust.

