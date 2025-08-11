When heading to school, it’s useful to have a great pair of headphones for your travels and for zoning out in your dorm room. There are some excellent headphone deals at the moment including on some of my favorite headphones in recent years. Today, you can buy the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones at Best Buy for $199.99 (was $349.99) which is a chunky $150 saving.

In the past, the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones have been cheaper, dipping to $20 less than this discounted price. They’re also fairly rarely at full price any more given there are newer models around, but this is still a very good deal. I use these headphones regularly and they're one of my best purchases.

They may have been around for five years, but we love them enough to offer up 4 reasons why we still rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones for most people.

Today’s best Sony WH1000XM4 headphones deal

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH1000XM4 headphones offer exceptional sound quality for the price. There’s DSEE Extreme technology powering premium sound quality, while adaptive sound control ensures it adjusts according to your environmental situation. There are many other details like wearing detection, Multipoint Bluetooth connection, and touch controls too. Up to 30 hours of battery life is great to see while a quick 10 minute charge gives back 5 hours of playback. They’re super comfortable as well.

Our Sony WH1000XM4 headphones review says it all by immediately asking “are the Sony WH-1000XM4 the best headphones ever made?” Which quickly explains the 5 star review. Within their “lightweight, comfortable design”, you get “excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality” with fantastic features like auto-play/pause and conversation awareness.

The only downfalls are these aren’t water-resistant and call quality isn’t perfect. Predictably, auto-pause may prove annoying if you sing along to the music too. Those are not major issues though which is why the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are right at the top of the best noise-cancelling headphones with their “unbeatable” sound quality, design, and value.

I own these cans and I can’t say enough good things about them. They’re truly great and I’m a particularly big fan of how well they block out environmental sounds while still providing exceptional sound quality.

Some of the best wireless headphones around, the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones continue to ride high even if the XM5 and XM6 now exist. I know I’m happy to keep using them for a long time to come.

Despite all those wonderful words, if you still want a newer model, check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 deals also happening today. For a different brand, don’t forget to look at the Bose headphone deals going on too. There are some excellent AirPods deals around as well.