The best Sony WH-1000XM4 sales, deals and prices in August 2020

Sony knocked the noise cancelling headphone competition out the water with its WH-1000XM3 cans, and now it's back to do it all again. That latest set of premium headphones have just hit the market, but it's never too earlier to start looking for Sony WH-1000XM4 sales.

The price sits at $350 / £350 / AU$550 right now which, while certainly not cheap, positions the brand new model well against its competition. You'd expect to be putting that kind of money on the table for a pair of Bose 700s, for example, and the previous XM3s launched at a similar price point. However, these models are well into their discounts now, and while Sony's offering up some serious 2020 tech for the same price as these older headsets, it might be a while before we see Sony WH-1000XM4 deals popping up.

We're looking more to Black Friday deals than Amazon Prime Day for big discounts on the new Sony WH-1000XM4s. Amazon's new October date comes up just a little too soon for Sony to want to offer up anything particularly strong in the way of Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. Considering the widespread success of the previous model, however, Sony will be more likely to go for headlines with bigger sales come November however.

We're rounding up all the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 sales right here, though, so you can be the first to know of any early sales happening this year.

The latest Sony WH-1000XM4 sales

Is the Sony WH-1000XM4 price worth it?

While the design remains largely the same as the previous model, Sony's packed some considerable brains into their new headphones to make the Sony WH-1000XM4 price worth it. New algorithms work with the DSEE Extreme Engine, two microphones on each cup, and an HD noise cancelling processor to deliver ANC tuned exactly to you through powerful and fast LDAC Bluetooth codecs. Plus there's a whole host of intelligent new features to make your life easier, like Speak-to-Chat that automatically pauses your music when you talk or Adaptive Sound Control that learns where you are and tunes your listening experience accordingly.

These are all brand new features to hit the world of noise-canceling headphones. Though you might be paying a little more for the Sony WH-1000XM4s considering other models are dropping their prices, you're getting premium audio that these older cans won't be offering.

Cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives

These headphones are fresh on the market, so you might not find many Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in the price comparisons above. All isn't lost if you're shopping with a lower budget, however. Cheap alternatives might drop those intelligent listening features or lack 2020-quality ANC, but older Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose 700, or Sennheiser Momentum headphones are dropping in price these days. You're still picking up premium audio here - some of the best headphones available on the market in fact, but you're saved from those straight out the gate prices here.

Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals: what to expect

Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals could go either way. These are going to be a hot holiday product this year, which puts them in prime territory for Black Friday discounts. However, these are brand new to the market and with such a strong reputation preceding them, Sony doesn't need to rely on cheaper prices to entice punters. That means we'd jump on any Sony WH-1000XM4 sales between now and the big shopping season, as there's no guarantees in 2020.

