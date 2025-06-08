Sony's best new earbuds for noise-cancellation just got their first-ever discount

Want premium active noise cancellation without the premium price tag? Sony, known for developing some of our top-rated noise-cancelling audio equipment, recently released a follow-up to its best budget noise-cancelling earbuds - and they're now on sale. You can get the Sony WF-C710N Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $88 (was $119.99).

That's the price for both the black and white colorways. Even though it isn't on Amazon, you can also get the pink colorway at Target for $89.99. The new Glass Blue colorway isn't part of the sale, but that's okay because our reviewer didn't even like that version.

Whichever one you go for, though, just know you're getting some excellent earbuds that offers impressive value for money - especially at this discounted price.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C710N: was $119.99 now $88 at Amazon The Sony WF-C710N build on the success of our former pick for the best budget noise-cancelling earbuds. These offer even better ANC, mic quality, and battery life. They even add an auto-off feature that turns off the audio when you take the buds out of your ears. You can get the black and white colorways at a discount, though you'll have to hop over to Target to get pink for a similar price.

The Sony WF-C710N is the successor to our former top pick for the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, the five-star Sony WF-C700N. In our Sony WF-C710N review, we highlight the improved ANC, call quality, and battery life in the newer model.

The WF-C710N also add an "auto-off" feature for when you take out the earbuds, so they automatically turn off after you take one or both out of your ears to help preserve battery life.

For more of the best earbuds, I'd recommend checking out our best budget wireless earbuds and best noise-cancelling earbuds guides. If you prefer wired, we also have a list featuring all of the best wired earbuds you can buy.