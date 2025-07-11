Here for the last day of the four-day extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day 2025? Been casually adding items to the cart ready to click 'buy now' today? Love that for you. I also love inexpensive earbuds that don't scrimp on sound quality – and that's what you get here. Sony knocked it out the park with these unassuming little buds – and they're currently just $38 (was $59.99 ) in the US, or £39 (was £54.99 ) in the UK! Run!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WF-C510

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon We gave these earbuds a very impressive 4.5-stars in our Sony WF-C510 review, and slapped them with the 'TechRadar Recommends' award – and that was at their regular MSRP of $59.99. This is a return to their cheapest ever 37%-off price since their release in September 2024. We'd actually, genuinely pick these over the Apple AirPods 4. OK, so we didn't absolutely love the 11 hours of charge provided by the case, but the earbuds themselves will last 11 hours before needing to return to it – making them equally excellent sounding, feeling and long-lasting. There's no ANC, but if you're OK with that, buy with our blessing!

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon In the UK, these excellent cheap and cheerful buds (from a very serious name in audio equipment and electronics, mind you) are reduced by 29% to just £39, in all colourways. They've very, very briefly dipped to 45p cheaper than this but come on, if you need earbuds now this is as close to the cheapest reliable pair you'll find. And with Sony on the lid, you know they'll sound good (although if you need our full and in-depth verdict, see our extensive Sony WF-C510 review).

While we emphatically rated these bijou buds even at their original price point, there is one key drawback to mention: you won't get any active noise cancellation with this particular Sony earbuds model.

That said, you will of course get passive noise isolation and with a selection of ear tips and a range of sizes included, so it should be easy for you to find a snug, secure fit to keep out as much noise as possible – we certainly had no issue.

Given their excellent performance across the board and very very affordable price, it's hard to see any downsides here if you need a spare set of buds or a cheeky gift for someone. However, if you are looking for noise cancelling buds on a budget, we'd point you towards a few of the best noise cancelling earbuds – although our pick of the best budget earbuds also has several ANC options to check out.

For just a little more, you can also snap up the excellent JLab Go Pop ANC – and as the name suggests, those do boast active noise cancellation.

They're not the last word in sonic brilliance (and there's no Sony name on the case) but they're still a stone cold bargain if you've got to have noise cancelling – and our JLab Go Pop ANC review is the place to go if you need more info. Like the Sonys above, they also got a glowing 4.5-star review. Not easy, is it?

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.

JLab Go Pop ANC: was £29 now £23 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip if you're looking for a cheap no-nonsense set of earbuds.

