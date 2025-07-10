Prime Day is still here... but it won't be for much longer. So, while you can, why not grab an incredible deal on this set of sensational Sennheiser earbuds? Yes, the Sennheiser IE 200 are just $94.95 (was $159.95) at Amazon US and only £109 (was £129.99) at Amazon UK.

That's right, you can net a massive $65 (or a healthy £20) off these wired earbuds that plate up detailed, open, and ultra-clear audio. I use the Sennheiser IE 200 all the time when listening to music at work, and absolutely love them – and now you can fall in love with them too with this Prime Day deal.

Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $94.95 at Amazon If you're in the US, you can get a jaw-dropping deal on the Sennheiser IE 200. Right now, they're 41% off, meaning you'll net a saving of $65. Woah. Considering how amazing these sound and how elegant they look, it's hard to believe they've got such a low price tag for Prime Day.

Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £109 at Amazon I'm a huge fan of my Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds and I'd recommend them whether they're on sale or not. But thankfully, they are, and you can grab them for 16% less with this neat Prime Day deal. Open up a world of clean, lossless audio and luxury design with the Sennheiser IE 200, which are easily some of the best wired earbuds I've ever tested.

In my Sennheiser IE 200 review, I showered them with praise for their richly detailed sound, ultra-lightweight feel, and fantastic in-ear comfort. It's worth noting that these IEMs use a 3.5mm connection, so they won't go straight into your modern smartphone without an external DAC, unless it still has a trusty headphone jack.

And that's barely been an issue for me, as I usually have my IE 200 connected up to my work computer, and use them to listen to my favorite tracks on Tidal. These IEMs offer impressive instrument separation, impactful bass, and dual-tuneable sound – you can stick with the standard sound or set them to the ‘outer’ configuration for more analytical listening.

When you combine that with their sexy, sleek looks, tangle-resistant cable, and wide array of eartips, it's clear: these are an exemplary pair of wired earbuds, and with this Prime Day deal, the IE 200 are an absolute steal.

