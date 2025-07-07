Amazon Prime Day is running from July 8 through to July 11 this year, but I've already found a ton of tantalizing deals in the run-up to the main event. One such deal is on the LG xboom buds which are just $99 (was $109) at Amazon US and only £79 (was £119) over at Amazon UK.

When I reviewed the LG xboom Buds earlier this year, I was impressed by their exhaustive feature set, bass-heavy sound and effective active noise cancellation. And although I wasn't initially wowed by their price, this offer totally changes things. These buds were tuned by none other than will.i.am, so if you gotta feeling (woo-hoo) that you need some new wireless earbuds, make sure to scoop these up while they're still cheap!

I'll speak a little more about the xboom Buds and this fantastic deal down below, but if you want to uncover more offers, go over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub today.

Early Prime Day deal: LG xboom Buds (US)

LG xboom Buds: was $109 now $99 at Amazon You can grab the new LG xboom Buds for less than $100 thanks to this early Prime Day deal. Shut out the world around you with ANC, enjoy clear, bass-heavy audio, and tune in to a broadcast via Auracast on the LG xboom app.

Early Prime Day deal: LG xboom Buds (UK)

Save 34% LG xboom Buds: was £119 now £79 at Amazon You can net a huge £40 off the LG xboom Buds in the UK, making them well-worth the money. When I tested these earbuds, I enjoyed their low-end oriented sound, customizable ANC and long list of smart features. I just wasn't quite sure if they were worth the money. Now, at under £80, they're finally worth a look.

In my LG xboom Buds review, I praised them for their clear audio, good battery life and eight-band EQ tuning. If you're in the UK, these are now great value for less than £80. Yes, the discount on the other side of the pond is smaller, but sub-$100 is a very solid price too!

One small feature I really like on the xboom Buds – and something you don't always see from even the best wireless earbuds – is Auracast compatibility. This enables you to tune into an audio broadcast transmitted from a phone, TV or similar device. There's so much more to uncover, though, including: wind noise detection, for reducing the disruptive nature of wind to listening; Find My Earbuds, which plays a sound if your buds have gone missing; and game mode, for reduced latency.

With all of this and more to discover on the LG xboom Buds, I would say that it's well worth checking them out now they're on sale – don't miss out!