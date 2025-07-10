There are a lot of Prime Day headphones deals live right now, but of all the ones we've seen (and be sure that we've seen hundreds) there's one hyper-affordable option which stands above the rest.

It's for my favorite budget wireless earbuds in a great Prime Day saving that sees them slashed to just $17.49 at Amazon (was $24.99 ) in the US, or only $14.95 (was £24.99 ) in the UK – also at Amazon. Yes, those prices are real.

• See Amazon's full Prime Day sale

If you're not here for dirt-cheap-but-outstanding earbuds, our Amazon Prime Day live hub is the place to head for more general deals – but might I suggest these as a little add-on purchase? You seriously won't regret it.

Amazon Prime Day deal: JLab Go Air Pop

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £14.95 at Amazon This 40% off saving in the UK is £2.50 cheaper than they're ever been – and you can save that £2.50 for a coffee on your commute (hurrah, caffeine!). Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this new all-time low asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and I love these earbuds.

As I said in my glowing 4.5-star JLab Go Air Pop review: "We've all been burned by buying cheap – buy cheap, buy twice, right? Not here. If you're thinking that one bud will cease to pair after a week, or the case lid will snap off within a day, or a glancing blow from a wet jacket sleeve will kill them, or a speck of dust will put paid to the case registering anything inside it worth charging… well, you're wrong."

What you need to know when considering JLab (a company whose raison d'etre is affordable earbuds and headphones – the firm has several options) is that the JLab Go Air Pop belie their lowly price-point and are emphatically unbeatable for this money. (I know, but try to see past the name; there are no audible pops here.)

Yes, it's important to note that there's still little out there to challenge these reputable-brand earbuds other than JLab itself – plus an option from Sony which I'll link to below, but if this is where your budget maxes out for non-essentials such as true wireless earbuds in a trying financial climate (yes, me too), you will find a reliable product here.

In summary: the JLab Go Air Pop are not junk. They sound far better than is reasonable, even at full price – you have my word on that. And wouldn’t life be better if more of us could afford portable wireless music, rather than no music at all?

More Prime Day cheap earbuds deals

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon We gave these earbuds a very impressive 4.5-stars in our Sony WF-C510 review, and slapped them with the 'TechRadar Recommends' award – and that was at their regular MSRP of $59.99. This is a return to their cheapest ever 37%-off price since their release in September 2024. We'd actually, genuinely pick these over the Apple AirPods 4. OK, so we didn't absolutely love the 11 hours of charge provided by the case, but the earbuds themselves will last 11 hours before needing to return to it – making them equally excellent sounding, feeling and long-lasting. There's no ANC, but if you're OK with that, buy with our blessing!

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon In the UK, these excellent cheap and cheerful buds (from a very serious name in audio equipment and electronics, mind you) are reduced by 29% to just £39, in all colourways. They've very, very briefly dipped to 45p cheaper than this but come on, if you need earbuds now this is as close to the cheapest reliable pair you'll find. And with Sony on the lid, you know they'll sound good (although if you need our full and in-depth verdict, see our extensive Sony WF-C510 review).

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.

JLab Go Pop ANC: was £29 now £23 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip if you're looking for a cheap no-nonsense set of earbuds.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK