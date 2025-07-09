Looking for some cheap earbuds in the Prime Day sales? Well look no further. The fantastic JLab Go Pop ANC are just $20 (was $29) at Amazon US and only £23 (was £29) at Amazon UK – that's astonishingly good value for money!

I've tested the JLab Go Pop ANC myself, and they truly punch well above their weight. Finding active noise cancellation on earbuds this cheap is already impressive. And the fact it genuinely functions well seems almost miraculous. You also get solid all-round audio, good battery life, and a pleasingly lightweight feel. All of that for less than $25 / £25? Yes please.

I'll speak a little more about this stellar deal below, but if you want to discover more brilliant bargains, head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: JLab Go Pop ANC (US)

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon We presented the JLab Go Pop ANC with the title of 'best super cheap' option in our list of the best budget earbuds – and it's easy to see why. They plate up surprisingly clear sound quality, genuinely effective noise cancellation, and an array of eye-catching color options . Speaking of, the only variant that wasn't on sale when I checked was the Black model, but the buds are discounted in Fuchsia, Teal and more. At just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong with the Go Pop ANC.

Amazon Prime Day deal: JLab Go Pop ANC (UK)

JLab Go Pop ANC: was £29 now £23 at Amazon After I tested the JLab Go Pop ANC, they swiftly earned the title of 'best super cheap' pick in our guide to the best budget earbuds around. That's because they supply energetic sound, good noise cancellation and a comfy fit, all at an ultra-low price. Yep, they were already unbelievably cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're an absolute must-buy.

In my JLab Go Pop ANC review I gushed over their impressive bass output, companion app compatibility and, of course, commendable ANC. I called them "ridiculously cheap" at the point of release, so the fact you're getting them for around 30% less in the US and 20% off in the UK must make them unspeakably good value for money!

Something I've not mentioned yet is that the JLab Go Pop ANC have an IP55 dust and waterproof rating. That means that they're perfectly capable of withstanding a downpour of rain, or even a splash from low-pressure water jets. So, you'll never have to worry about them getting a little wet when you're out and about – the good stuff just keeps coming!

Anyway, it should be clear by now that these buds pack in a ton of quality given their miniscule price tag this Prime Day, so don't less this deal pass you by!

