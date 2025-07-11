Sennheiser has been a huge name in audio for years, and there's a good reason why: it just continually impresses us. And by us, I mean the TechRadar team – we have access to loads of today's best headphones from all makers, and we still have multiple Sennheiser products in-use at any time. I personally have a pair of Sennheiser HD 600 open-back headphones that I love for home use.

I mention all of this because there are some great Sennheiser headphones among the last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals, and they all punch well above their discounted prices when it comes to pure audio quality, and the joy of making your music sound fresh again.

I've picked the products that especially stood out to me, covering multiple pricing options. There's a slightly broader selection in the UK than the US, but if you want to take your music to a new level, you're covered in both cases.

Amazon Prime Day Sennheiser deals in the US

Sennheiser HD 600 open-back headphones: was $499.95 now $289.95 at Amazon I have a pair of these, and I absolutely love them. The deep and rich sound profile is paired with glorious dynamism and an open soundstage from being open-back headphones. They're comfortable for indulging in a serious listening session. At full price, I think they're maybe not the best value any more (they're pretty old!), but for this price, I think they're great.

Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones: was $679.95 now $374.95 at Amazon Want to take a step up to Sennheiser's even better reference headphones? We loved the HD 660S2 in our review, and said that "for the discerning or professional listener, the Sennheiser HD-660S2 headphones hit different". They certainly didn't come cheap – but now, they come at a far better price.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was $239.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The perfect entry into the world of audiophile open-back headphones – not too expensive, but with the more expansive sound you'd expect from this type of cans. Great as a first step into the world of 'head-fi' or for budding music pros.

Amazon Prime Day Sennheiser deals in the UK

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £279 now £179 at Amazon This is a record-low price for these fantastic-sounding headphones, which offer arguably the best audio quality you can get for the price from wireless headphones. On top of that, they offer 60 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation on – twice what you get from Sony's headphones!

Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones: was £499 now £399 at Amazon These have been £45 cheaper in the past, if you want to take a step up in audio quality from what wireless headphones offer, these are ideal – though they're ideally paired with a great amp. We loved the HD 660S2 in our review, and said that "for the discerning or professional listener, the Sennheiser HD-660S2 headphones hit different". They certainly didn't come cheap – but now, they come at a better price, at least.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was £149.99 now £69.99 at Amazon Another record-low price, and this time on headphones that are the perfect entry into the world of audiophile open-back cans. Affordable, but with the more expansive sound you'd expect from this type of cans. Great as a first step into the world of 'head-fi' or for budding music pros.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was £198.98 now £149.99 at Amazon A new lowest-ever price for these earbuds, which we gave 4.5 stars to, and praised their "superb sound quality, stacked feature list and solid design". They sound far than this mid-range price would ever suggest – and this is £10 cheaper than their previous lowest price.

Open-back headphones means exactly what it sounds like – the ear cups on the headphones are made of a mesh or hole-punched material instead of a solid back, allowing air to flow freely around the speaker diaphragm while it vibrates, meaning that it moves more easily and freely, allowing for a sound that's more detail-driven and responsive to changes.

The downside is that sound leaks in and out of them, which is why all headphones designed for travel (such as the Momentum 4 Wireless, above) are closed-back.

But when it comes to listening for pure pleasure, open-back is always the way to go – these open-back headphones are perfect for unleashing the full sound of your music. The HD 600 and HD 660 S2 would both benefit from being driven by a headphone amp (either built into player, or a separate unit – I use a Fiio BTR17 with mine) – but I can attest that the HD 600 can be used with just a basic adapter from an iPhone. You just need to turn the volume up.