Microsoft designer Braz de Pina has created an unofficial concept for a Copilot-powered wearable that reimagines what a successor to the Hololens headset could be.

Called the Copilot Veja, the device is not a headset but instead takes the form of ear-worn stems equipped with cameras, microphones, and buttons for interaction.

Although the name Veja comes from the Portuguese word for “see” (making the absence of any eye cameras appear especially odd), not having a heads up display was a deliberate decision. Most people already have screens in their pockets and on their wrists, and adding another was considered unnecessary by de Pina.

(Image credit: Braz de Pina)

Audio-first

De Pina describes the Copilot Veja as a “fan-made concept”, designed around the idea of making Copilot portable, conversational, and practical without the need for a head-up display.

Instead of delivering information visually, the Veja uses audio as its main channel.

“I keep thinking about how AI has changed the course of the metaverse hype and the AR/VR universe. I know Meta is heavily investing in smart glasses and similar devices, not to mention all the exciting VR and AR headsets out there. But my question is: with capable agentic AI, do I really need to see what the AI tells me? Or is it enough to just hear it,” de Pina asked in a post on Instagram.

"In that case, glasses wouldn’t be necessary," he continued. "We’d simply be fixing one of AI’s flaws: the inability to read context in real time. An AI that can see what you see and provide instant feedback about your surroundings would allow for quick, natural communication. That’s what Copilot Veja is about.”

The ear stems are designed with comfort in mind. Each one carries a set of controls, including a power button, a volume knob, a Copilot button, and a camera trigger.

De Pina imagined the dual cameras working together to replicate stereoscopic vision, giving the AI the ability to analyze the world in depth while also allowing the user to capture content.

Although this isn't something that Microsoft would ever likely make, it's a great idea and one we'd love to see go beyond being a mere concept.

