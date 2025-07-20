One of last year's most underrated flagship smartphones is just $599 using this handy code
Good looking. Impressive performance. Long battery life.
Samsung and Google might steal most of the headlines, but right behind them is the lesser-known OnePlus. They might not be as prolific as their more substantial rivals, but they're still well known for producing some of the best phones.
One of those is the OnePlus 12, which you can pick up for only $599 (was $899). That's an impressive saving that you can take advantage of by entering the code 300OFFNOW at checkout.
The deal is for the model that includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is the more advanced of the two available models, and with the discount, it's even cheaper than the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage alternative.
Today's best OnePlus phone deal
Using the code 300OFFNOW, you can get an impressive $300 off one of last year's most underrated flagship smartphones. We love its good looks, long battery life, strong performance, and versatile cameras. Its fast charging can top it off from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes, and it easily lasts two days with general use. get it now for a cent under $600.
In our OnePlus 12 review we gave the phone a respectable four out of five stars. We loved the "cool look and design", battery life and performance, and camera quality, among other things. Even though the new OnePlus 13 has superseded it, version 12 still has a spot among our best Android phones for a reason.
Most notably, its fast charging capabilities are up there with the best. It can jump from 0 to 100% charge in just 30 minutes when using its maximum wattage. Our reviewer reported using it for about two days at a leisurely pace and still "well into the night" when it was pushed to its limits with gaming, photography, and other demanding tasks.
OnePlus might not be as high-profile as Samsung or Google but they still have an impressive portfolio of electronics. See the best OnePlus phones and our review of the latest OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 13.
