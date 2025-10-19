Startup seeks to scale sustainable battery innovation via crowdfunding

Captery promotes eco-friendly supercapacitor technology designed for reuse and reduced waste

Cleaner energy storage solution with faster charging and longer life for everyday electronics

Italian startup Captery claims to have developed an AA and AAA battery which charges in under three minutes and lasts for decades.

Currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, the Captery Ultra uses supercapacitor technology rather than traditional lithium or nickel-metal hydride chemistry.

This design allows near-endless charge and discharge cycles without the wear that limits standard batteries. The result, Captery says, is a power source that can be recharged around 500 times longer than a conventional rechargeable cell.

High sustainability

Supercapacitors store energy in a way that’s different from regular batteries, relying on physical rather than chemical processes. As a result, they recharge very quickly and degrade much less over time.

Its cells are built using materials that are said to be around 90% more sustainable than those found in conventional options.

The firm points out billions of batteries end up in landfills each year, generating hundreds of thousands of tonnes of toxic waste.

The Captery Ultra reaches a voltage of 3.2V, providing enough power for most consumer electronics that typically rely on two 1.5V batteries.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users will need to charge them with a dedicated device, the S-Charge Plus, as regular lithium or NiMH chargers could damage the cells. The charger can handle both AA and AAA models, and an adapter allows for smaller formats.

The batteries can be used in most devices that take two or more cells, including remotes, toys, and wireless keyboards.

With Captery’s Bridge accessory, users can combine the new cells with older ones to extend lifespan and maintain power balance.

The company’s crowdfunding campaign has attracted early support, having raised $8,407 of its $6,524 funding goal with 26 days to go.

There are a variety of backing tiers on offer, with the Standard Ultra Kit, priced at €54 (approximately $63) with free worldwide shipping. This includes an S-Charger Plus, a Captery AA Ultra 3V, a Captery AAA Ultra 3V, a Captery Bridge AA, and a Captery Bridge AAA, with optional add-ons available.

If it raises enough money, Captery plans to produce a 1.5V version compatible with single-slot devices.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.