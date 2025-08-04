Record-low price alert: the Google Pixel 9a drops to just $299 at Best Buy
Great cameras and the latest AI features at a budget price
Looking for a decent Android phone that doesn't break the bank? One of the best options on the market right now has to be the Google Pixel 9a – a mid-range flagship that's on sale for just $399 (was $499) at Best Buy.
This upfront discount is technically a record-low price, but you can supplement your savings even further with an eligible carrier activation. Doing so will bring the baseline 128GB model down to $299 via rebate.
At $299, the Pixel 9a is definitely a compelling option. Our Google Pixel 9a review praised the device's cameras and performance, although we're not huge fans of the stripped-down minimalist design that Google went with for this iteration. That said, it's a great value buy – and a device that really punches above its weight.
Record-low Google Pixel 9a deal at Best Buy
Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $299 with carrier activation at Best Buy
You can score the excellent Google Pixel 9a for just $299 at Best Buy today, thanks to the combination of an upfront $100 discount and an additional $100 saving for an eligible carrier activation. Even at $399, this device is a superb buy if you want a flagship handset without breaking the bank. Alongside a powerful chipset and the latest AI features, the Pixel 9a also has great cameras for the price.
To be eligible for the lowest-possible $299 price, you need to activate a new line on either AT&T or Verizon. Annoyingly, T-Mobile is absent from the list, so this is definitely a relatively niche buy. Even at $399, however, you still get the Pixel 9a for a record-low price, so it's still worth considering as an unlocked device.
Note, if you're looking to upgrade, then you can also trade in an old device at Best Buy for an additional discount. Best Buy's rebates don't tend to be quite as good as those at the major carriers, but it's definitely one of the better options for unlocked devices right now.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.