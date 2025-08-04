Looking for a decent Android phone that doesn't break the bank? One of the best options on the market right now has to be the Google Pixel 9a – a mid-range flagship that's on sale for just $399 (was $499) at Best Buy.

This upfront discount is technically a record-low price, but you can supplement your savings even further with an eligible carrier activation. Doing so will bring the baseline 128GB model down to $299 via rebate.

At $299, the Pixel 9a is definitely a compelling option. Our Google Pixel 9a review praised the device's cameras and performance, although we're not huge fans of the stripped-down minimalist design that Google went with for this iteration. That said, it's a great value buy – and a device that really punches above its weight.

Record-low Google Pixel 9a deal at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $299 with carrier activation at Best Buy

You can score the excellent Google Pixel 9a for just $299 at Best Buy today, thanks to the combination of an upfront $100 discount and an additional $100 saving for an eligible carrier activation. Even at $399, this device is a superb buy if you want a flagship handset without breaking the bank. Alongside a powerful chipset and the latest AI features, the Pixel 9a also has great cameras for the price.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Best Buy

To be eligible for the lowest-possible $299 price, you need to activate a new line on either AT&T or Verizon. Annoyingly, T-Mobile is absent from the list, so this is definitely a relatively niche buy. Even at $399, however, you still get the Pixel 9a for a record-low price, so it's still worth considering as an unlocked device.

Note, if you're looking to upgrade, then you can also trade in an old device at Best Buy for an additional discount. Best Buy's rebates don't tend to be quite as good as those at the major carriers, but it's definitely one of the better options for unlocked devices right now.