Our favorite Google Pixel phone is back down to a record-low price at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has just tumbled back down to a record-low price of $849 (was $1,099) for the 256GB variant - a great deal for such a powerful device.

If you want even more storage, then the 512GB version has an even bigger deal today, with a massive $300 discount bringing the device down to just $919 (was $1,219).

Both these options are great if you're on the hunt for a decent flagship device without completely breaking the bank. At these prices, the Pixel 9 Pro is cheaper than the equivalent devices from Samsung and Apple while arguably offering just as good specs (aside from a slightly less powerful chipset).

For my money, I'd be tempted to go all the way and pick up the 512GB version here. Even if you don't need the space, a larger capacity device will fetch more down the line if you decide to trade in for an upgrade. Neither of these discounts at Amazon requires a trade, though - they're just simple, upfront savings.

Google Pixel 9 Pro deal at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro (256GB): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Amazon's latest deal on the Pixel 9 Pro brings the device back down to its previous record low for both the 256GB and 512GB variants. While these are prices that we've seen before, this is a great deal for one of our favorite devices here at Techradar. Not only are you getting the best-designed Pixel yet, but the Pixel 9 Pro also packs in a superb camera, display, and a whole array of useful new Gemini AI features.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is our favorite Pixel device here at TechRadar, ranking highly on our best phones buying guides. Not only does it feature the best build quality yet from the series, but the inclusion of the brand's latest AI features makes it one of the 'smartest' phones you'll find right now.

As an overview, Google's Gemini AI suite includes features like smarter photo editing tools, real-time language translation, and writing tools for emails and documents. Even if you're not going to use these, however, I'd still happily recommend the device since it features a great chipset, display, and particularly camera.

Check out some alternatives just down below, or head on over to our main best cell phone deals page for a full list of recommendations.

Also recommended this week

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,069.99, or up to $630 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung has just brought back one of its best deals on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the choice between either a hefty $230 upfront discount or a trade-in rebate of up to $630 off. The upfront saving is particularly good here and one of the best we've ever seen from the official Samsung Store. Note, however, we have previously seen trade rebates reach up to $800 off for unlocked devices.