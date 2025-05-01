Buy the Google Pixel 9a and bag yourself a free $100 Amazon gift card

When it comes to mid-range smartphones, one of the star contenders is the Google Pixel 9a. This device boasts a lot of the tech found in the more premium Pixel handsets, making it a great option for those who want an up-to-date phone without having to pay a higher price.

Another reason to recommend it is that, right now, you can get a $100 Amazon gift card with every purchase of the Google Pixel 9a.

You can use this to either buy accessories for your new smartphone or use it to save money on any Amazon purchases you'll be making in the coming months. Perhaps something in this month's Memorial Day sales? It's not a money-off deal, but it'll certainly save you money in the medium term.

Free $100 gift card with the Pixel 9a at Amazon

$100 freebie Google Pixel 9a: was $599 now $499 The Pixel 9a boasts a bold design, impressive power, and the introduction of new AI features. It's not going to compete with flagship phones, but it will be more than enough for most users who don't require a premium smartphone. Buy it now and Amazon will give you a $100 gift card for free.

We might have only given the smartphone three out of five stars in our Pixel 9a review, but that doesn't tell the full story. A lot of the criticism centres around the looks of the phone and the image generator tool. The first is a little more subjective, while the latter is unlikely to be a regularly used tool by most.

In favour of the phone, you get onboard cameras that excel at macro photography and take nearly pro-level shots, durability that exceeds its predecessors, and a refined interface that makes the best of Android.

If you're wondering about buying the Pixel 8a instead, then check out our piece on the five biggest upgrades in the Google Pixel 9a. We highlight the bigger battery, the more powerful chip, the "best-in-class" camera, and the new AI features.

There are tonnes of other phone deals around right now, including Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals if you'd prefer something more premium.