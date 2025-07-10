The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has appeared on Geekbench

Its scores are far lower than those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

However, it's still an improvement on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's scores

Samsung just unveiled its line of foldable phones for 2025, headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and next up it’s Google, with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold expected to land in August – but if you're looking for a foldable and power is your priority, a new benchmark suggests you’re better off buying the Z Fold 7 than waiting for Google's new foldable.

A Geekbench listing for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (spotted by NotebookCheck) includes a single-core score of 2,276 and a multi-core result of 6,173. In isolation those numbers might not mean much, but they’re well below the results we’ve seen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

While Geekbench hasn’t yet listed an average score for the Z Fold 7, recent results include the likes of 2,826 and 2,552 for single-core, and 9,053 and 8,639 for multi-core. It’s likely that when an average is reached it will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s averages, as that phone has the same chipset and amount RAM, and that’s sitting at 2,878 for single-core and 9,510 for multi-core.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Expectedly underpowered

All of those numbers are much higher than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s results. Now, we’d take the Pixel’s results with a pinch of salt, since these would have been recorded on a pre-release handset, so further optimization could take place. And this is just one result, so it could end up being an outlier.

But there’s nothing overly surprising here, as the Google Tensor G5 chipset the phone will probably use is unlikely to match the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s the case every year, with Google’s chipsets proving less powerful than rival options.

Still, this is an improvement on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which tends to record single-core scores of just under 2,000, and multi-core scores of around 4,500.

So going by this one Pixel 10 Pro Fold result, it should be a significant upgrade on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at least, and while it probably won’t be the speediest phone around, it’s unlikely to feel lacking in power in everyday use.

We should find out for sure in August, with leaks pointing to August 20 as the announcement date for the whole Google Pixel 10 line.