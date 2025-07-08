A full list of colors and storage configurations have leaked for the Pixel 10 series

Oddly, you might only be able to get a Jade shade with 256GB of storage

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL might start with just 128GB

Following tomorrow’s expected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 reveal, the Google Pixel 10 series is likely to be the next big smartphone launch we’ll see, and leaks are starting to paint a picture of what to expect, right down to the colors for the handsets.

According to distributor data viewed by DroidLife, the Google Pixel 10 will be sold in Obsidian (black), Frost (probably white), Indigo (purple or blue), and Lemongrass (a pale yellow) shades, all with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

For the Google Pixel 10 Pro, there’s the option of Porcelain (white) or Moonstone, each with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and there’s additionally an Obsidian shade with the same storage capacities along with a 1TB option. Oddly though, they also mention a Jade (green) shade, but say this is only available with 256GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is listed in the same selection of colors as the Pixel 10 Pro, but there’s no 128GB option for the Porcelain or Moonstone shades.

Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is listed as coming in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, all of which are available in Moonstone, while just 256GB and 512GB are available in Jade.

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Odd options

There are a few slightly strange things here. The first is limiting the Jade shade to just a 256GB capacity for the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It’s not completely unheard of for phone makers to only offer certain colors with a certain storage capacity, but it would seem a shame given that Jade sounds like one of the more interesting color options.

You’re also apparently limited to the Obsidian shade for these two phones if you want 1TB of storage, and if you want a 128GB Pixel 10 Pro XL then Obsidian will also supposedly be the only color option.

Another notable thing here is that the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will both apparently start at 128GB. That’s true of the current models, but that’s not a very ‘Pro’ storage capacity, so we wouldn’t have been surprised if it was dropped.

Also, the colors here don’t match a previous Pixel 10 colors leak. DroidLife notes that distributors sometimes use codenames for colors, so that could account for the discrepancies if codenames were used here but not in earlier leaks. However, some of these are colors that we’ve seen Pixels in before, and therefore they presumably aren’t codenames. So one of these leaks is presumably wrong.

We’ll probably find out which on August 20, as that’s the rumored Pixel 10 release date, but it’s likely that plenty more leaks and rumors will emerge before then.