The Google Pixel 10 series colors have leaked, with a mix of old and new shades

However, there's no sign of Obsidian or Porcelain

There's also evidence that Google might not upgrade the modem in the Pixel 10 series

There have been a lot of Google Pixel 10 leaks lately and they’re not slowing down, as now a full list of colors for every model has emerged.

According to Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 10 will come in Ultra Blue (a royal blue), Limoncello (presumably yellow), Iris (a bluey purple), and Midnight (black) shades.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are listed as being sold in Sterling Gray (light gray), Light Porcelain (white), Midnight, and Smoky Green (dark green) shades, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to come in just Sterling Gray and Smoky Green shades.

While we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, Android Headlines claims to have confirmed these colors with multiple sources, so the site sounds confident in them.

The Google Pixel 9 in four shades (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

That said, this is slightly at odds with an earlier Pixel 10 colors leak, which mentioned many of these shades but had Obsidian and Porcelain in place of Midnight and Light Porcelain.

Obsidian and Porcelain have both been present for the last four Pixel generations, so it would be slightly surprising to see them gone now – though arguably a change is due.

Still, Android Headlines specifically states that these two old favorites will be absent from the Pixel 10 line. But with Midnight and Light Porcelain reportedly in their place there would still be similar (but presumably slightly different) white and black shades.

No new modem

In other Pixel 10 news, 9to5Google has spotted mention of an Exynos 5400 modem in leaked Pixel 10 Pro photos. That’s the same modem as you’ll find in the Google Pixel 9 series, and if the Pixel 10 Pro has this, the rest of the Pixel 10 line probably will too.

We don’t normally pay much attention to modems in phones, but the Pixel series has a long history of cellular connectivity issues, and while things are better on the Pixel 9, they’re still not perfect.

So there were hopes of a change in modem, and some leaks suggested this might be happening, but the latest information paints a different picture. The Pixel 10 series is reportedly landing on August 20, so we should find out for sure in two and a half months.