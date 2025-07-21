The Avatar 3 trailer is coming this week – here’s how you can watch it
The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer finally makes its first public appearance
We've had confirmation on when you can watch the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash – and you'll be able to get your next glimpse of Pandora this week.
The trailer will run in front of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which not only means that you'll be able to watch it from Thursday (July 24), but also means you can potentially watch the trailer in 3D, as it's obviously meant to be seen.
It's availability in 3D might depend on your location – we know for a fact that the trailer is available in 3D, which shouldn't surprise anyway, but whether it's actually shown in 3D even in a 3D screening of First Steps obviously isn't something I can promise you.
And even then, my local movie theater is only doing one 3D showing of Fantastic Four per day, so I guess I know which one I'm going to…
I've long since given up on 3D movies in general – barely any are shown in 3D where I live anyway, and they never feel like they're making good use of it (though I did like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 3D effects).
But obviously an Avatar movie is a special case – and the trailer is genuinely enough to make me fit my schedule around that one 3D showing of Fantastic Four: First Steps. What can I say; I love James Cameron.
What to expect from Avatar: Fire and Ash
Much as Avatar: The Way of Water introduced us to water-loving Na'vi, the third movie will introduce us to fire-friendly Na'vi.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
According to director James Cameron, this movie "goes to darker places than the previous ones did", and the fire Na'vi will be an aggressive clan – it sounds like the story may focus more on conflict between the Na'vi than with the human RDA.
We've been promised hard turns and plot twists, and more character development – and that in particular Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) will find herself questioning her beliefs as a result of whatever's coming in what I assume will be another three-hour epic.
I expect the trailer will appear online at some point, but for now, it looks like seeing Marvel's latest will be your only option. That's recently been the case with other new movies like the trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey playing in front of Jurassic World: Rebirth – and heaven help me, I dragged myself to that. At least I was already enthused about seeing Fantastic Four!
You might also like
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.