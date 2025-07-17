- The final trailer for FX's Alien: Earth has been released
- It'll premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in mid-August
- The sci-fi horror franchise's iconic Xenomorph won't be the show's most interesting monster
There's less than a month to go (at the time of publication) until Alien: Earth crash-lands on our screens. So, what better way is there to celebrate than the release of one final, terror-fuelled trailer?
With the sci-fi horror show set to launch on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (internationally) in mid-August, FX Networks has decided to release one more teaser to further whet our appetite for its release. And, if you thought the Alien franchise's iconic xenomorph would be the most frightening monster that'll show up, you'd better think again.
Sure, the fan-favorite biological weapon will appear in the Alien franchise's first-ever TV show. That much has been made clear ever since Alien: Earth's underwhelming first teaser dropped in September 2024.
It's the show's other skin-crawling creatures, though, that have piqued my interest since FX birthed another teaser for Alien: Earth in late April. Indeed, we caught glimpses of the other extraterrestrial beings that'll show up in the series in Alien: Earth's first proper trailer in June. Now, we have confirmation of not only how many we'll actually see, but the threat they'll pose to the human and android characters who populate the show.
"This ship collected specimens – five new lifeforms – from distant planets," Babou Ceesay's Morrow can he heard saying in the latest round of footage. "[They're] monsters."
You can say that again. From the carnivorous venus flytrap-like creature – D. Plumricarl – seen dangling from a ceiling (see the image above) to the eye-based lifeform – T. Ocellus – that's bonded to an unsuspecting sheep (see the image below), Sydney Chandler's Wendy, Morrow, and company won't want to mess around with these life-threatening species from other worlds.
For those of you who missed it first time around, here's the story brief for Alien: Earth, courtesy of FX: "In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold.
"In this Corporate Era, cyborgs – humans with both biological and artificial parts – and synthetics – humanoid robots with artificial intelligence – exist alongside humans. But, the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids, humanoid robots infused with human consciousness."
"The first hybrid prototype named 'Wendy' (Chandler) marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, 'Wendy' and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."
Joining Chandler and Ceesay on the show's cast roster are Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, Lily Newmark, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver, among others. You can read more about the show's extensive cast, plot details, and its future in our ultimate guide to Alien: Earth.
As we revealed in mid-May, Alien: Earth will be released on August 12. Well, in the US, plus other North American countries, and South America. In Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, it'll arrive on August 13.
