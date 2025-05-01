8 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in May 2025

It's May, so that means the best streaming services are updating their libraries again. This month, there's some exceptional new additions to the streamers' horror catalogs, and I'm very impressed.

From critically acclaimed zombie movies, to Oscar-winning horrors and some brand new releases, we're spoiled for choice. You might not typically associate the spring months with creepy stories, but there's plenty to choose from.

Here are eight horror movies that caught my eye this month.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

When: May 1

Where: Netflix (US); Foxtel Now (AUS)

Don't let the word 'remake' put you off, because the 2004 version of George A. Romero's iconic Dawn of the Dead is actually very good. While actually impressive remakes of classic movies are few and far between, they're out there!

With its 77% Rotten Tomatoes score, it might not be as glowing as the original's 95% one, but it's still worth your time. It was the directorial debut of Zack Snyder, before he moved onto big-budget superhero movies. His take on the shopping trip from hell is a violent, gripping watch, and a must-see for zombie fans.

The Silence of the Lambs

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

When: May 1

Where: Max (US); Prime Video (UK, AUS)

It's the only horror movie to win the Big Five Oscars and my personal favorite movie of all time, so I'm delighted to recommend The Silence of the Lambs this month.

I love everything about Jonathan Demme's adaptation of the bestselling novel, which also has pride of place on my bookshelf. It's got intense thrills, grisly descriptions, twisted serial killers, and some of the best dialogue you'll see in a horror movie. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins are pure movie magic here. Dark magic, that is!

The Wailing

The Wailing Official Trailer 2 (2016) - Korean Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

When: May 1

Where: Hulu (US); Prime Video (US, UK)

Between this and Train to Busan (see below), we've got some great Korean horrors to enjoy in May. With a near-flawless 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Wailing is a brilliant horror movie you might not have heard of. So I'm here to change that.

When a mysterious epidemic breaks out, causing the sick to become deranged and violently kill their families, a policeman and father races against time to try and get to the bottom of what's going on. There's plenty of gore and frights ahead.

The Mist

The Mist (2007) - HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: May 1

Where: Paramount+ (US); Prime Video (UK); Stan (AUS)

Sci-fi and horror is a beautiful combination, and The Mist is no exception. Based on the novella by Stephen King, and directed by the brilliant Frank Darabont who also did The Shawshank Redemption, this is well worth a watch.

In a similar vein to Dawn of the Dead, people find themselves trapped inside a supermarket when a mysterious mist takes over the whole town. Not only that though, but deadly creatures are living there. Soon, tensions rise as the survivors try to navigate this confusing and terrifying situation.

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

When: May 2

Where: Netflix (US); Apple TV (UK, rent or buy); SBS on Demand (AUS)

I'll tell you what, Netflix is the place to be for zombie movies this month as you're getting not one, but two. Last but certainly not least is the exceptional Train to Busan, a staple for lovers of horror and K-Drama. It stars the brilliant Gong Yoo, who you may recognize from Squid Game season 2.

Once you've survived a shopping mall, here's your next challenge, survive on a moving train while a zombie outbreak rages on. This remains one of my personal favorite zombie movies and when you're done, check out its brilliant animated sequel Seoul Station for more.

The Ugly Stepsister

The Ugly Stepsister | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: May 9

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

I adored The Substance so this trailer immediately caught my eye. You guessed it, The Ugly Stepsister goes all the way back to the dark origins of our classic fairytales, focusing on just how far someone would go to achieve the perfect look and secure themselves a wealthy husband.

It looks bleak and gut wrenching, even the trailer alone has teased some pretty grim visuals such as early surgery methods and self-mutilation, so I can only imagine what the whole movie looks like. We don't have a concrete release date, but we do know it's this month.

The Surrender

The Surrender: Official Trailer | Colby Minifie | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: May 23

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

Family-focused horrors really interest me and it's why I'm so obsessed with titles like Hereditary. This upcoming Shudder release intrigues me, as it focuses on a family patriarch dying and the aftermath of that.

Unfortunately, his widow doesn't want him to stay dead so she hires a mysterious figure to resurrect him. What could possibly go wrong? As it happens, lots of things. The ritual spirals out of control and puts a fraught mother-daughter relationship to the ultimate test. I'm so ready for this.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When: May 23

Where: Netflix (worldwide)

After the success of the first Fear Street movies, I'm so excited for the series to return to Netflix. This one is set in the build up to prom, where all the popular girls are fighting to become Prom Queen.

Of course, you can thank Carrie for taking terror to the prom and before we get to enjoy Mike Flanagan's TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel on Prime Video, Fear Street should satisfy those scream queen cravings. This movie looks like it's going to mix playfulness with some grisly kills, and I really can't wait.