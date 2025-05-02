5 creepy mystery movies to watch on Max, Disney+ and more while you wait for Weapons

These five creepy mystery movies are available on the best streaming services while you wait for Weapons.

Weapons has everyone talking and its mysterious trailer has built a significant amount of hype. As far as trailers go, it's excellent, as too many seem to spoil big plot details. An example of this was Companion, which I felt gave too much away.

No one knows what's going on with Weapons and that's why it's so interesting. I love a good mystery movie, especially ones with darker tones, so I compiled a list of ones that have a similar feel to Weapons.

Here's some of the creepiest mystery movies you can find on the best streaming services.

Last Night in Soho

Age rating: R

Runtime: 116 minutes

Main cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao

Director: Edgar Wright

RT Score: 75%

Where to watch: Peacock (US); Apple TV (UK, rent or buy); Binge (AU)

This is arguably Edgar Wright's most divisive movie, following on from his iconic Cornetto Trilogy (made up of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End). While Last Night in Soho never reached the highs of that trilogy, with a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score, I'm one of its defenders!

I really liked the mystery elements here and the way it does lean into the horror genre at times, so if you were lured in by the eerie Weapons trailer, you might like this. While it doesn't dial up the horror the way some of these entries do, it's still a worthy watch.

Cuckoo

CUCKOO - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Runtime: 103 minutes

Main cast: Hunter Schafer, Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas, Jessica Henwick, Dan Stevens

Director: Tilman Singer

RT Score: 79%

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Sky Cinema (UK, rent or buy); Fetch (AU, rent or buy)

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer leads Cuckoo, a terrifying yet captivating movie about a teenager who moves to a resort town in the Bavarian Alps and begins to uncover some dark secrets about life there. This movie is very unique and downright terrifying, so it's perfect if you want something to tide you over until Weapons comes out.

US fans are in for a treat as it's now widely available on Hulu. However, fans in other territories will need to rent or buy this one as it hasn't arrived on streaming yet. I promise it's worth it.

Cloverfield

Cloverfield (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 85 minutes

Main cast: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel

Director: Matt Reeves

RT Score: 79%

Where to watch: Hoopla (US); Paramount Plus (UK, AU)

Cloverfield is another movie that famously adopted the viral marketing strategy, so there's some parallels between this and Weapons. You might remember the 1-18-08 website that had everyone talking. While it's no longer there and it's served its purpose, its impact simply can't be ignored.

If you haven't seen Weapons ' campaign yet, visit MaybrookMissing.net to creep yourself out. I love when a mystery plot feels real, and its something that unites the two movies. The found footage style of Cloverfield makes it even more unsettling and it's one I like to revisit often.

Heretic

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 111 minutes

Main cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Directors: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

RT Score: 91%

Where to watch: Max (US); Fetch (AU, rent or buy)

I had a really great time with Heretic, even if it wasn't my favorite A24 movie of 2024. It's cool to see Hugh Grant doing something outside of his classic rom-coms, and he does creepy very well. I'd love to see him return to horror again soon.

This movie doesn't need a huge ensemble cast to succeed and it's a very tense watch that will keep you guessing until the end. It's definitely among some of the best A24 movies, and if you're a fan of the studio, Max is the place to be to watch many of their titles.

Chronicle

Chronicle (2012) Movie Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Runtime: 83 minutes

Main cast: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Kelly, Ashley Hinshaw

Director: Josh Trank

RT Score: 85%

Where to watch: Max (US); Disney+ (UK, AUS)

Chronicle is probably the least scary of all these picks, but it does center on a mysterious incident and a group of teens, so it has similar vibes to Weapons. It also stars Michael B. Jordan, who is starring in the horror sensation Sinners right now.

I really love this movie as it can expose just how dangerous power can be when it falls into the wrong hands. When three friends discover they've been gifted with telekinetic powers, initially it's all fun and games, until one of them goes down a much darker path.