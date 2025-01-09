Warner Bros drops trailer for sci-fi horror Companion, but it spoils too much of the plot

Companion is the latest Warner Bros horror movie, but its trailer leaves little to the imagination

It arrives in theaters on January 31

The star-studded cast includes Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid and Lukas Gage

Earlier this year I wrote about the 6 biggest horror movies coming in 2025 that I can't wait to watch – and now I've seen the trailer for Companion, I'll definitely be adding it to my list. However, I'm disappointed by just how much of the plot the trailer spoils, rather than taking a more mysterious approach like trailers for some of the best horror movies of 2024.

Companion stars Sophie Thatcher, who we recently saw in A24's Heretic alongside The Boys' Jack Quaid, so it has a great cast lined up. But if you want to go into it knowing as little as possible, the trailer spoils a pretty big detail in this movie – and many people have taken to the comments on YouTube to complain about it. The sci-fi horror has a pretty crazy twist, and if you don't want to see it, you might want stay away from the trailer!

Alternatively, if you are curious, take a look below…

What is Companion about?

The trailer shows Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid playing what appears to be a couple. As the trailer begins, Sophie's Iris character says: "There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest. The first was the day I met Josh, and the second, the day I killed him". So we know that Josh is going to meet his maker at some point in the movie, which is an intriguing enough set-up, but the trailer goes one step further and reveals a big twist about Iris' identity.

I still want to see Companion but I'm hoping there will be more surprises along the way, as I think that having to wait to learn the truth about Iris would have been more impactful for viewers. But with two great leads, some laughs along the way, and what seems to be plenty of violence, I'm willing to give this one a go. Hopefully, I'll be forced to eat my words!

