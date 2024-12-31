The 6 biggest horror movies coming in 2025 that I can't wait to watch

There are plenty of new movies to look forward to in 2025 and while it's too early to say whether they'll be making an appearance on the best streaming services, we do have theater release dates for some of the biggest new horror movies. The line-up includes various sequels and remakes, and while that would sometimes make me roll my eyes, I'm actually incredibly excited to see all of these!

From the eleventh installment in my favorite horror franchise, Saw (check out my top three Saw recommendations) to a remake of the classic horror Nosferatu, there's so much coming up. I've picked out six ones you won't want to miss, talked about what I think about them so far, and added in trailers where available.

Nosferatu

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

When: January 1

Unsurprisingly, everyone is talking about Nosferatu. Director Robert Eggers has made a name for himself in the horror genre with hits like The Witch and The Lighthouse, both hailed for their strange, ominous vibes. The latter in particular is not to everyone's taste and is a very bizarre experience, and I mean that in the best way possible. That's exactly why I think he's the perfect director to take on the tale of Nosferatu.

With an excellent cast including Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe, I could not be more excited for this when it lands on New Year's Day. What a way to start the year! To get yourself hyped up, you can stream the original Nosferatu movie for free.

Wolf Man

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: January 17

Leigh Whannell, responsible for the utterly brilliant Upgrade, is back with his version of a horror classic; Wolf Man. Iconic for being one of the Universal Monsters, it will be interesting to see how it's adapted through a modern lens, and I'm sure Whannell's take on it will deliver.

In this story, when a family is attacked by a werewolf that claws a man's arm, they all barricade themselves inside the home, but soon he begins to transform into something horrifying, jeopardizing the safety of his wife and daughter. I have high hopes for this one and can't wait to see the transformation scenes in particular.

28 Years Later

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

When: June 20

Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later is one of my favorite horror movies of all time. So news of a third instalment, especially one largely filmed in Northumberland where I grew up, is thrilling stuff. The trailer confused all of us too when a zombie resembling Cillian Murphy showed up, but it has since been confirmed that wasn't him. A weird coincidence, and one that had many of us fooled!

28 Years Later will follow a new group of survivors as they discover that the virus has evolved, which is not a good thing. Obviously. There's plenty more rage virus action to come, as a fourth movie 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was recently confirmed.

M3GAN 2.0

(Image credit: Blumhouse / Universal Pictures)

When: June 27

M3GAN quickly became a viral sensation joining the line-up of "creepy dolls" including Chucky and Annabelle because let's be real, the horror genre can never have enough of them. The first movie was such a success for Universal that a second one is on the way.

While we're light on plot details and there's no trailer, we do know that Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprise their roles and that Jenna Davis is back as the voice of M3GAN. We'll have to wait patiently for more as it isn't out until Summer 2025.

Saw XI

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

When: September 25

Saw has repeatedly bounced back and forth in terms of its timeline to the point we felt it was necessary to compile a how to watch the Saw movies in order piece. With this in mind, the legendary horror franchise really could go anywhere, considering Saw X was set between the events of the first two movies. All we know right now is that the games are far from over, and I can't wait to see more when Saw XI arrives.

Tobin Bell will be reprising his role as John Kramer and we could see some of the many familiar faces from the franchise pop up, but with casting also unconfirmed, we will have to be patient as we count down to autumn 2025.

The Black Phone 2

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

When: October 17

Ethan Hawke's The Grabber character is genuinely the most terrifying role he's ever played, and I really enjoyed the first Black Phone movie. So I can't wait to see him take on the character again for a new story.

Much like Saw XI, we don't know much about it yet and we have a long wait as it's not coming out until October. But it's definitely on my radar and I think everyone should get excited about it!