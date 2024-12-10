I can't wait to watch 28 Years Later after seeing an unexpected cameo in the trailer that had my jaw on the floor

It's finally here! I'm so excited about the follow-up to Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, which happens to be one of my favorite zombie movies of all time. It joins the likes of Prime Video's number one movie Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End as recent undead tales we've been excited to watch.

It's got everything you could want: an impressively desolate London cityscape, a bit of humor, and plenty of dark moments too, with the always brilliant Cillian Murphy leading the cast. So imagine my surprise when he popped up in the 28 Years Later trailer. Only this time he looks very different.

When we last saw Murphy's Jim character, he had survived to the end of the first movie, 28 Days Later. While he didn't appear in the second, 28 Weeks Later, he's made a surprise cameo appearance in the third movie. And, well, he has certainly seen better days!

Take a look at the trailer for the new movie below.

What do we know about 28 Years Later?

Cillian Murphy makes a surprise return in 28 Years Later. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

28 Years Later will release in theatres on June 20, 2025, so we've got a bit of a wait! But don't worry, there's plenty coming up and you can check out the most exciting new movies coming to theaters in December 2024 while you wait for the horror movie to arrive.

The plot follows a group of survivors who must navigate the terrifying world that has once again been ravaged by those infected with the now iconic Rage Virus, which spiraled out of control in the first movie and apparently isn't going anywhere.

This time, the cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, so we've got another star-studded line-up to look forward to. I'm so excited to dive back into this universe again.

While it's too early for a streaming release, in an ideal world the sequel would arrive on Disney Plus alongside 28 Weeks Later, but that's not guaranteed considering the original movie is not available to stream there. So, we'll have to see if it arrives on one of the best streaming services over the coming months.