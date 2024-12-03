4 new shows on Disney Plus I can’t wait to watch in December 2024

December is shaping up to be an excellent month for Disney Plus. In case you missed it, they just launched an epic Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal, and I gave some recommendations on the festive movies you should watch. But there's even more coming up on one of the best streaming services, and they've dropped a shiny new teaser to showcase all the new things we should be watching.

Naturally, that caught my interest, as we're always looking to update the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies round-ups, so I was quick to dive in and see what's on offer throughout December.

Here are the four shows I'll absolutely be streaming this month.

Next On Disney+ | December 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Bluey Minisodes

Full Bluey Minisodes So Far 💙 | Bluey - YouTube Watch On

When: December 9

Bluey is not just for kids! I've found myself watching episodes if I'm having a bad day or I need a bit of gentle background noise, and honestly, it's one of the loveliest animations going. In the space of just a few minutes, they can tell such great stories, and I love following the Heeler family and everything they get up to.

If you want even more bitesize episodes, the Bluey minisodes have you covered. These are a couple of minutes long, but still the characters we know and love, and still just as good. I have a feeling I'll be watching these regularly.

Simpsons Funday Football - YouTube Watch On

When: December 9

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I must admit, I'm not a huge football fan, but I do love everything to do with The Simpsons, so I am intrigued by this. Simpsons Funday Football is an animated Monday Night Football game transformed in real-time into the iconic Simpsons world, including the Atoms Stadium. So yeah, I'm very excited to see how this all unfolds!

During this special event, airing on Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, Bart Simpson sides with Joe Burrow and the Bengals while Homer aligns with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both will select key opportunities to play offense and/or defense, replacing a player and joining his other 10 teammates on the field, so it's not like your average NFL game. Other characters will be on hand, too, interviewing players and manning the SkyCam.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

When: December 2 (episodes airing weekly)

Disney Plus is home to many great Star Wars shows and spin-offs, with the most recent arriving in the form of Skeleton Crew. Though I haven't seen it yet, Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power called it "one of the best Disney Plus shows of 2024" in his review, so I am definitely keen to sit down and watch it for myself!

The new series follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then subsequently get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – "will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined," according to the intriguing synopsis.

What If…? season 3

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

When: December 22 (episodes released over the course of one week)

It's back! The brilliant What If...? returns with eight new episodes that you can unwrap each day, which is quite a nice surprise from Disney Plus. We rarely see episodes released in quick succession, so there'll be plenty of new stories to enjoy over the Christmas period.

It's the third and final season, and I'm sure it'll go out on a high. This time, expect a Red Guardian–centered episode, an anime-inspired episode featuring the Avengers, and an episode featuring Agatha All Along's own Agatha Harkness with another great musical number. I'm so excited for this.