A growing number of developers now believe artificial intelligence is poised to absorb much of what marketing teams currently do, new research has claimed.

A survey conducted by CMS firm Storyblok across 200 senior developers found nearly three-quarters of respondents think AI could manage either “most” or “all” of their company’s marketing responsibilities.

Specifically, nearly a third (28.5%) said they could handle the entire function with AI, while almost half (45.5%) felt confident they could manage most of it.

Confidence gap between developers and marketers

The study also found 20% believe at least some marketing roles could be shifted over to AI, but a minority, 5%, said AI should play no role in replacing marketing.

When marketers were asked the same question in reverse, fewer expressed such certainty about doing the work of developers.

Only 18.5% said they could cover all of a developer’s job, while 32% believed they could manage most, and over a third admitted they could only do some.

Developers, by contrast, appear to view their growing reliance on automation as a transferable strength that makes other roles more vulnerable to displacement.

That outlook is shaped by how deeply AI has already permeated engineering, as the survey reports nearly 90% of developers use AI tools either frequently or constantly in their coding work.

The most common reason cited is “increasing efficiency,” chosen by 30%, followed closely by automating routine tasks at 23% and improving skillsets at 22%.

These tools are no longer seen as occasional aids but as everyday instruments for writing and testing code, debugging, and accelerating learning.

This growing familiarity with automation has also changed habits of problem-solving.

When encountering obstacles, over a third (34%) of developers say they now turn first to an AI tool, compared with only 20% who would consult a colleague.

That shift reveals more than just a preference for speed, it shows how trust in machine guidance is beginning to outweigh reliance on peer exchange.

Such dependence shapes perceptions of what might be achievable beyond engineering.

If AI is already capable of generating functional code, identifying bugs, and streamlining tasks once thought too complex to automate, then managing the repetitive, process-driven side of marketing may appear within easy reach.

“Developers are among the most exposed to the impact of technological developments, so gaining a deeper understanding of their personal workplace preferences, stresses, and productivity more broadly can help businesses determine how best to manage change, improve happiness, and productivity,” said Dominik Angerer, CEO and co-founder of Storyblok.