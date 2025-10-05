Huge numbers of managers admit to using AI to convincingly draft or revise performance reviews - and I fear it will only accelerate the death of traditional HR
Employees also increasingly lean on AI writers for daily emails and messages
- AI writers are quietly replacing authentic communication in many workplaces today
- AI-generated performance reviews leave employees questioning trust and management’s empathy
- Managers admit to using AI writers for reviews and even layoffs
AI-assisted writing has moved from an optional experiment to an everyday reliance in many workplaces, new research has warned.
A ZeroBounce survey of 1,000 US professionals claims employees and managers are integrating AI tools into routine communication, sometimes in ways which raise uncomfortable questions about trust and authenticity.
The study found mearly a quarter of employees (24%) now report using AI daily for drafting or editing emails, with those in tech most likely to rely on it.
How employees are adapting to AI
For many employees, this technology has boosted confidence, reducing the social pressure that comes with workplace writing.
Yet the shift is not entirely positive, because over a third (35%) of employees say they have relied on AI to help draft or edit sensitive texts, and some even copy and paste these messages without changes.
Others feel they cannot write without AI writers, and this pattern shows that AI is not just for convenience but, for some, a crutch.
Many workers can also recognize when a text is AI-generated, as one in five has caught a coworker using an identical AI-created email.
The use of AI in sensitive contexts like performance reviews and layoffs is far more contentious.
More than a quarter of employees (26%) suspect their performance review was generated by AI, with suspicions highest among younger workers and those in tech.
Sixteen percent of employees who lost jobs believe the termination email they received was written by AI, and 20% said they cried when they read such an emotionless layoff message.
The results point to a disconnect between how employees perceive these communications and how managers justify their use of AI.
While some argue automation improves clarity, many workers interpret it as a lack of empathy - and managers are not just observers of this shift; many are active participants, with 41% admitting they have used AI to draft or revise a performance review.
Some have gone further, with nearly one in five (17%) acknowledging its use in layoff emails.
Managers also report confidence in their ability to use AI, with only a minority believing their staff surpasses them in skill.
The evidence indicates that AI’s role in management communications is no longer marginal.
It has become normalized in drafting everything from routine emails to decisions that directly affect livelihoods.
If this continues and AI proves efficient, it seems certain that jobs will be lost, and it could accelerate the decline of traditional HR.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
