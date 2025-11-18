Hire with confidence- save $20 on your first background check with Checkr

These days, the fast-paced business environment makes securing the right talent all the more important, but also complex than ever before.

Ensuring that potential employees are thoroughly vetted is critical for mitigating risk and maintaining a safe workplace.

Though this necessary chore can often feel like a burden, a trusted background check provider can turn it into a competitive advantage.

The good news is that for a limited time, Checkr, a leader in the background screening industry, is offering a significant discount to new business users.

This exclusive TechRadar Pro deal makes it easier and more affordable to get a complete (and compliant) view of your candidates.

Get $20 off your first screening

New customers can get $20 off their first background check when they use the exclusive coupon code TECHRADAR20. The $20 discount applies specifically to the company's Basic, Essential, and Complete packages, and must be used by the end of the year. Simply sign up as a new business customer for Checkr, choose one of the qualifying background check packages, and apply the code during checkout. The promo code cannot be combined with other discounts and is not valid for Checkr Personal Checks.

Why go with Checkr for your vetting needs?

Checkr has revolutionized the screening process by focusing on speed, compliance, and user experience.

Unlike traditional providers that can take days or even weeks, Checkr often delivers results in minutes thanks to artificial intelligence, keeping the hiring momentum going strong whether you’re hiring someone, approving a loan, selecting a nanny, or simply going on a date.

The platform is built on an AI-powered compliance engine that constantly monitors local, state, and federal regulations, ultimately making sure that your company adheres to fair hiring practices, including crucial FCRA guidelines.

Furthermore, Checkr’s modern dashboard provides comprehensive reporting and a smooth experience for both recruiters and candidates, reducing friction at a vital stage of the hiring journey.

This Black Friday, you have a chance to upgrade your hiring process with industry-leading technology.