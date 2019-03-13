The best background check services and sites online in 2019

Background check services enable you to find long-lost friends and relatives and to see if people are who they claim to be – so for example, you can discover if Mr or Mrs Right has a family they aren’t telling you about, or if an interview candidate is wanted in 20 states.

While most background check services cover the essentials of address and family details (they’re not the same as credit checks: for those, you’ll need to go through the appropriate agency), others can tell you about educational histories and even social media accounts – and prices can vary significantly. In this guide we'll tell you about the best background check services and websites for every kind of query.

Image credit: Intelius (Image: © Intelius)

1. Intelius

All the essentials plus education

Includes education

Useful visualisations

Subscription and single-report options

Relatively expensive

Reports aren’t downloadable

Intelius’s background checks are more exhaustive than many. In addition to the usual addresses, criminal history and financial information, it also includes educational history – useful data if you’re trying to find someone you’ve lost touch with or want to verify a future employee's credentials.

We also like the way Intelius shows connections as a graph, making it easy to see how things are related. At around $50 per report it’s at the more expensive end of the market, but there’s also a monthly subscription option for regular use. And with the quality on show from Intelius, it should be worth the expense.

Image credit: US Search (Image: © US Search)

2. US Search

Simple, comprehensive and relatively affordable

Affordable reporting

Good search options

Up-to-date data

No-frills website

Marriage data not always available

In addition to background checks, US Search enables you to travel back in time: the site looks and feels like Yahoo! circa 1998. But the lack of web design budget appears to mean that US Search has been able to invest more in thorough search options and excellent price points.

A basic address and relatives report is less than $3, while adding a one-state criminal check takes the fee to around $15. A full report, which includes social media and marriage records (the latter in 11 states) is more like $40.

It may not be pretty, but it’s certainly pretty good value for money.

Image credit: BeenVerified (Image: © BeenVerified)

3. BeenVerified

Good, affordable and accurate

Superb for work history

Affordable subscriptions

Accurate data

Some data costs extra

Background checks require subscription

BeenVerified covers the usual essentials, but we found it particularly good at uncovering employment history. It doesn’t include property or business assets – that’s an optional extra – and there’s no option for individual reporting. But for a package that does all the basics right, BeenVerified is a fine choice.

You can choose between a recurring 1-month subscription pay a bigger lump for three months. The results are solid and the subscription fees aren’t too expensive - just what we like from a background check service.

Image credit: PeopleFinders (Image: © PeopleFinders)

4. PeopleFinders

Good value when it’s available

Affordable, comprehensive reporting

Uncovers data some rivals don’t

Easy to use

No social media data

Availability issues

PeopleFinders is a very good service. We found its service comprehensive and uncovered some data its rivals didn’t. For example, PeopleFinders told us about a company owned by one of our targets that other sites didn’t report.

It’s not so good on internet stuff, though, as it lacks social media data. At around $25 per month it’s one of the most affordable options, too, if you need to use it over a longer period of time.

Image credit: Instant Checkmate (Image: © InstantCheckmate)

5. Instant Checkmate

An affordable all-rounder

Good value for money

Accurate and timely data

Great search tools

Downloading costs

No single-report option

Inconsistent phone data

We’re not sure where the Instant bit of the name comes from: performing a single search took us ten minutes of incredibly slow progress bars and warnings of “surprising details” and “graphic content”, which seemed a bit unnecessary. The slow progress bars are horribly reminiscent of ticket resale sites, but unlike that industry the prices aren’t horrifying: it’s less than $40 for a month and more like $80 for three months. There’s no single report option and there’s an extra charge for downloadable reports.