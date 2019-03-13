The best background check services and sites online in 2019

Background check services enable you to find long-lost friends and relatives and to see if people are who they claim to be – so for example, you can discover if Mr or Mrs Right has a family they aren’t telling you about, or if an interview candidate is wanted in 20 states.
While most background check services cover the essentials of address and family details (they’re not the same as credit checks: for those, you’ll need to go through the appropriate agency), others can tell you about educational histories and even social media accounts – and prices can vary significantly. In this guide we'll tell you about the best background check services and websites for every kind of query.
1. Intelius
All the essentials plus education
Intelius’s background checks are more exhaustive than many. In addition to the usual addresses, criminal history and financial information, it also includes educational history – useful data if you’re trying to find someone you’ve lost touch with or want to verify a future employee's credentials.
We also like the way Intelius shows connections as a graph, making it easy to see how things are related. At around $50 per report it’s at the more expensive end of the market, but there’s also a monthly subscription option for regular use. And with the quality on show from Intelius, it should be worth the expense.
2. US Search
Simple, comprehensive and relatively affordable
In addition to background checks, US Search enables you to travel back in time: the site looks and feels like Yahoo! circa 1998. But the lack of web design budget appears to mean that US Search has been able to invest more in thorough search options and excellent price points.
A basic address and relatives report is less than $3, while adding a one-state criminal check takes the fee to around $15. A full report, which includes social media and marriage records (the latter in 11 states) is more like $40.
It may not be pretty, but it’s certainly pretty good value for money.
3. BeenVerified
Good, affordable and accurate
BeenVerified covers the usual essentials, but we found it particularly good at uncovering employment history. It doesn’t include property or business assets – that’s an optional extra – and there’s no option for individual reporting. But for a package that does all the basics right, BeenVerified is a fine choice.
You can choose between a recurring 1-month subscription pay a bigger lump for three months. The results are solid and the subscription fees aren’t too expensive - just what we like from a background check service.
4. PeopleFinders
Good value when it’s available
PeopleFinders is a very good service. We found its service comprehensive and uncovered some data its rivals didn’t. For example, PeopleFinders told us about a company owned by one of our targets that other sites didn’t report.
It’s not so good on internet stuff, though, as it lacks social media data. At around $25 per month it’s one of the most affordable options, too, if you need to use it over a longer period of time.
5. Instant Checkmate
An affordable all-rounder
We’re not sure where the Instant bit of the name comes from: performing a single search took us ten minutes of incredibly slow progress bars and warnings of “surprising details” and “graphic content”, which seemed a bit unnecessary. The slow progress bars are horribly reminiscent of ticket resale sites, but unlike that industry the prices aren’t horrifying: it’s less than $40 for a month and more like $80 for three months. There’s no single report option and there’s an extra charge for downloadable reports.