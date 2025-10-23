One in five security breaches now thought to be caused by AI-written code

Vibe coding is widespread, but so are vulnerabilities in AI-generated code

No one really knows who’s ultimately responsible for AI code

AI and humans both have roles in development

New research has claimed more than two-thirds (69%) of organizations have found vulnerabilities in AI-generated code, even though 24% of production code is now written by AI globally.

The State of AI in Security & Development report from Aikido Security found despite companies pushing AI agendas to improve efficiency and boost output, security teams (53%), developers (45%) and mergers (42%) still get the blame when AI code goes wrong.

Aikido says this is creating confusion over the ownership of AI-caused vulnerabilities, which could ultimately make them harder to track down and remediate.

AI-generated code isn’t perfect

“Developers didn’t write the code, infosec didn't get to review it and legal is unable to determine liability should something go wrong. It's a real nightmare of risk,” Aikido CISO Mike Wilkes noted. “No one knows who’s accountable when AI-generated code causes a breach.”

In Europe, 20% of companies have had serious incidents, while their US counterparts have seen more than twice as many (43%), which Aikido puts down to two factors: the higher likelihood that US developers would bypass security controls (72% vs 61%), and Europe’s stricter compliance. Still, half (53%) of European companies admit to having near misses.

AI tools might not be the enemy, but having an overly complicated ecosystem could be. The report reveals how 90% of those using six to eight tools experienced incidents, compared to 64% of those using just one or two tools.

Remediation time also gets prolonged for those using more tools (3.3 days for 1-2 tools vs 7.8 days for 5+ tools).

The outlook is more positive, though. Most (96%) agree that AI will eventually write secure, reliable code in the next five years, with nearly as many (90%) believing AI will be able to handle penetration testing within 5.5 years.

Better still (for the workforce), only 21% think this will happen without human oversight, highlighting the importance of human workers in the development process.

