Did you get the Disney Plus and Hulu Cyber Monday deal? Here are 5 festive movies you won't want to miss
Christmas viewing for a fraction of the cost
If you got your hands on the epic Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal for just $2.99 a month, you might be wondering what to watch. There's all sorts to dive into, and thanks to one of the best streaming deals you can do it for a fraction of the usual price. That's quite the festive treat if I do say so myself.
While there's a lot to watch on both streaming services – indeed, we've worked hard to curate the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies, as well as the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows – I figured now was the perfect time to uncover some of the festive favorites that are sure to delight during the most wonderful time of the year. Which just got even better now you snagged yourself a great deal, right?
Here are five of my personal picks to help you celebrate the holiday season.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
RT score: 77%
Length: 86 minutes
Cast: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, Frank Oz
Director: Brian Henson
Oh, it's only the best Christmas movie of all time! As much as I love the original Dickens novel and the more, well, serious adaptations of the ghostly tale, The Muppets really did knock this one out of the park. I don't think I'll ever get tired of this movie, and even though my friends sometimes call me a bit of a Scrooge (look, I'm a Halloween girl we've all established that), this movie delights me every single year.
It's Michael Caine and a bunch of Muppets, come on, that's sure to put a smile on even the biggest Ebenezer Scrooge's out there. I dare you to find someone who won't be delighted by this movie. If you do find them, well, they're wrong!
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
RT score: 94%
Length: 42 minutes
Cast: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper
Director: James Gunn
If you love all things Marvel, this should become annual viewing for you. I totally get there's a lot of it out there, but this wonderful spin-off to Guardians of the Galaxy really rejuvenated the franchise in my opinion. Instead of simply taking advantage of the previous movies' success, this special adds to it, where we follow the Guardians as they go on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, heading to Earth in search of the perfect present.
It's funny, heartwarming, and feel-good, everything you could want from the Guardians. It's got a hilarious performance from Kevin Bacon too, as well as all the names you know and love. A perfect crowd pleaser this holiday season.
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
RT score: 74%
Length: 50 minutes
Cast: Helen Sadler, Omar Miller, Jake Green, Kelly Marie Tran, Matt Sloan
Director: Ken Cunningham
Two beloved franchises collide in this fun Christmas special that's perfect for all the geeks out there. That's exactly why I love it, Lego and Star Wars coming together is fun for all the family, whether you're an adult who loves building models, a total sci-fi expert, or you have children who can't get enough of the wonderful world of Lego. I praised the first Lego Movie as one of my Netflix movies of the day, and they've consistently been great.
Here, Rey leaves her friends to embark on a journey with the beloved BB-8 to gain some deeper knowledge about the Force. But when she arrives at a mysterious Jedi temple, she finds herself thrown into an unexpected adventure.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
RT score: 95%
Length: 76 minutes
Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey
Director: Henry Selick
There's some debate about whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas one. My colleague Josephine Watson recommended it in her animated movies for Halloween round-up. In my opinion, it's both, and there's no harm in watching this gem twice a year. Simultaneously spooky and festive, it keeps everyone happy! What more could you want?
This beloved movie tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and plans to take over the holiday. See, it's a movie that's perfect for both times of year!
Home Alone
RT score: 66%
Length: 103 minutes
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara
Director: Chris Columbus
This has a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score in my opinion, but what kind of Christmas round-up would it be without Home Alone? All of the movies in the franchise are available on Disney Plus but you really can't beat the original. It's funny, quotable, it has a silly plot, and questions like "how did they afford this massive house?" will pop up every year, but hey, that's what Christmas movies should be. A little ridiculous, but god, we love it!
Here, icon Kevin McCallister defends his house from a pair of robbers after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their vacation to Paris. Bonus points for Catherine O'Hara's understandably panicked mother character, too. It's a real Christmas classic.
