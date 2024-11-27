Everything new on Hulu in December 2024, including over 200 new movies and shows

While there's been a fair few movies leaving Hulu in December, we assumed they'd be making room for festive titles. But, there's a surprising lack in this month's list. It appears that everything new on Hulu in November was when the 'big' festive drop happened, and fortunately they're all still there to enjoy.

There are a few Christmas classics though, like Miracle on 34th Street, that made the nice (and new) list. While there's some of the best Christmas movies on Hulu, none will be joining the streaming platform in December. But, there's still plenty on offer. Instead of the predictable festive hits, there's a bounty of fun movies and TV shows to watch over the holidays.

As one of the best streaming services, December is a busy time for Hulu and with over 200 new additions coming to the platform, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy, which is handy because 'tis the season to spend a lot of time with family. So, let's take a look at the titles you can add to your Christmas watchlist.

Everything new on Hulu in December 2024

Arriving on December 1



Bunk’d seasons 1-7 (TV show)

Ace of Cakes season 9 (TV show)

Alaskan Bush People seasons 8-11 (TV show)

Bahamas Life season 5 (TV show)

Buddy vs. Duff season 4 (TV show)

Caribbean Life seasons 5 & 17 (TV show)

Chopped seasons 53-55 (TV show)

Deadliest Catch season 5 (TV show)

Dirty Jobs season 4 (TV show)

Ghost Adventures seasons 5 & 8 (TV show)

Gold Rush season 5 (TV show)

House Hunters season 170 (TV show)

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) season 173 (TV show)

House Hunters International season 140 (TV show)

Maine Cabin Masters season 8 (TV show)

Sherlock Hound season 1 (TV show)

Street Outlaws season 5 (TV show)

Welcome to Plathville seasons 4-5 (TV show)

Antwone Fisher (movie)

Cast Away (movie)

Cheaper by the Dozen (movie)

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (movie)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (movie)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (movie)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (movie)

Epic (movie)

Epic Movie (movie)

A Good Day to Die Hard (movie)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (movie)

Miracle on 34th Street (movie)

Moulin Rouge (movie)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (movie)

The Muppets (movie)

Muppets Most Wanted (movie)

Muppet Treasure Island (movie)

Rio 2 (movie)

Sommersby (movie)

Speed (movie)

Bad Moms (movie)

This Christmas (movie)

Gladiator (movie)

National Security (movie)

Paradise Highway (movie)

The Perfect Guy (movie)

The Perfect Holiday (movie)

The Quick and the Dead (movie)

Ricki and the Flash (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (movie)

Twilight (movie)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (movie)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (movie)



Arriving on December 3



Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Breaking Amish season 1 (TV show)

Breaking Amish: Brave New World season 2 (TV show)

Breaking Amish: LA season 3 (TV show)

A Crime to Remember season 1 (TV show)

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts season 1 (TV show)

Ghost Adventures: House Calls seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda season 8 (TV show)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Seasons 6-9 (TV show)

My Feet Are Killing Me seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps season 1 (TV show)

Property Brothers at Home seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House season 1 (TV show)

Rock the Block seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Selena + Restaurant season 1 (TV show)

sMothered seasons 1-3 (TV show)

The Family Chantel seasons 1-3 (TV show)

The Flipping El Moussas season 1 (TV show)

The Great Food Truck Race seasons 13 & 14 (TV show)

Tiny House Hunters season 2 (TV show)

Tournament of Champions seasons 2 & 3 (TV show)

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (documentary)

Light Shop season 1 (TV show)

Storm Crashers (movie)



Arriving on December 5



The Alaska Triangle season 1 (TV show)

Ancient Aliens season 20A (TV show)

Barnwood Builders seasons 16 & 17 (TV how)

Chopped seasons 20 & 21 (TV show)

Chopped Junior seasons 6 & 7 (TV show)

Chopped Next Gen season 1 (TV show)

The Curse of Oak Island season 11 (TV show)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design season 1 (TV show)

Fixer Upper: The Castle season 1 (TV show)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel season 1 (TV show)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse season 1 (TV show)

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Hot Ones new episodes (TV show)

The Murder Tapes seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life seasons 6-9 and 10-11 (TV show)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

MythBusters season 19 (TV show)

MythBusters Jr. season 1 (TV show)

90 Day Diaries season 1 (TV show)

7 Little Johnstons seasons 1-6 (TV show)

Supermarket Stakeout season 1 (TV show)

A Deadly Threat to My Family (movie)

Living (movie)



Arriving on December 6



Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble season 1 (TV show)

Paris Has Fallen season 1 (TV show)

Doctor Dolittle (movie)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (movie)

Flycatcher (movie)

Marley & Me (movie)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (movie)

Summer Camp (movie)



Arriving on December 7



Destruction Decoded season 2 (TV show)

Inside Enchanted Forests series premiere (TV show)

Celebrity IOU seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Chopped Sweets season 3 (TV show)

Deadliest Catch seasons 19 & 20 (TV show)

Deadly Women season 14 (TV show)

Dr. Pimple Popper seasons 1, 2 & 9 (TV show)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop season 1 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here seasons 1, 3, 4, 14 & 15 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 1 (TV show)

Fatal Vows season 5 (TV show)

Maine Cabin Masters season 9 (TV show)

Nightmare Next Door seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

The Perfect Murder season 3 (TV show)

Street Outlaws seasons 12 & 13 (TV show)

Ugliest House in America seasons 1, 3 & 4 (TV show)

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise season 2 (TV show)

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes season 1 (TV show)

The Convert (movie)



Arriving on December 9



Step Up (movie)

Step Up 2: The Streets (movie)

Step Up 3D (movie)



Arriving on December 10



Caught! Season 1 (TV show)

Critical Incident season 1 (TV show)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders season 1 (TV show)

Farmhouse Fixer season 1 (TV show)

Food Network Star seasons 11-13 (TV show)

Gold Rush seasons 7-12 (TV show)

Guy’s Big Bite season 1 (TV show)

Guy’s Big Game season 1 (TV show)

I Love a Mama’s Boy season 1 (TV show)

Mysteries at the Museum season 1 (TV show)

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

The Real Full Monty special premiere (TV show)

Save My Skin season 4 (TV show)

Unsellable Houses season 1 (TV show)

Sugarcane (documentary)

Coup! (movie)



Arriving on December 11



Down to the Studs season 1 (TV show)

Extravagant Spaces season 1 (TV show)

Home to Homestead season 1 (TV show)

The Reveal season 3 (TV show)

Tiny Bnb seasons 2 & 3 (TV show)

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on December 12



Accused: Guilty or Innocent? season 6 (TV show)

48 Hours to Buy season 1 (TV show)

Interrogation Raw season 2B (TV show)

Knight Fight season 1 (TV show)

The Proof is Out There: Military Mysteries season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on December 13



Don’t Tell Comedy (TV show)

Joe Mande: CHILL (comedy special)

No Way Up (movie)

Scarygirl (movie)

A Sudden Case of Christmas (movie)



Arriving on December 14



Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives seasons 45-49 (TV show)

Disappeared seasons 5, 8-12 (TV show)

Expedition Unknown seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Gold Rush: South America season 1 (TV show)

Gold Rush: White Water seasons 4-8 (TV show)

Hoarding: Buried Alive seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

How It’s Made seasons 23 & 24 (TV show)

I (Almost) Got Away With It seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

Kids Baking Championship seasons 1-4 & 11 (TV show)

MILF Manor seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)



Arriving on December 16



Law & Order seasons 1-20 (TV show)



Arriving on December 17



Blink (documentary)

Cuckoo (movie)



Arriving on December 18



The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher seasons 1-4 (TV show)



Arriving on December 19



America’s Top Dog season 1 (TV show)

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here? season 1 (TV show)

The Proof Is Out There season 4 (TV show)

Zombie House Flipping season 6A (TV show)

A Model Murder (movie)



Arriving on December 20



Lost Treasures of the Bible (documentary)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (comedy special)

Darkness of Man (movie)

The Inheritance (movie)



Arriving on December 24



The Arctic Convoy (movie)



Arriving on December 26



America’s 10 Most Hated season 1 (TV show)

Court Cam season 7A (TV show)

Full Metal Jousting season 1 (TV show)

200% Wolf (movie)



Arriving on December 27



The Year: 2024 special premiere (TV show)

Breaking (movie)

Don’t Tell Comedy (TV show)



Arriving on December 28



Alice, Darling (movie)

Amber Alert (movie)

