5 new Hulu movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu is a safe haven when you're in need of a platform to fill your movie nights, and if you have a subscription to one of the best streaming services then you'll be able to access these four new movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that are new on Hulu in November 2024.

In addition to the sci-fi classic Aliens (1986), which is also one of the best action movies on Max, there are four other high-rated movies ushering into Hulu's catalog of titles in November 2024 that have proved to be great successes with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you have yet to get yourself signed up to Hulu, I'd take this as a nudge so you don't miss what could be the next best Hulu movies.

Crazy Heart (2009)

CRAZY HEART - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 112 minutes

Director: Scott Cooper

Arriving on: November 1

Crazy Heart will be one of those films I'll remember because of its honest depiction of powering through sobriety as well as the sincere romance that blossoms between its main protagonists.

Former country music singer Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) has built a notable reputation, solidifying his iconic status in the world of country music, but his days of being a notorious party animal have diminished his stardom to the point where he can just about gather a crowd at a dive bar. At his latest gig he meets reporter Jean Craddock (Maggie Gyllenhaal) who, unlike others, sees a softer side beneath his rugged exterior. The two spark an unexpected romance, but Blake finds himself at a place of convergence that could threaten his only shot at finding happiness.

Thelma (2024)

RT Score: 98%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Josh Margolin

Arriving on: November 15

The most recent entry in our list premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival, scoring an honorable 98% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 191 reviews.

Putting a comedic twist on the crime drama genre June Squibb (Blow the Man Down) is Thelma, a 93-year-old grandmother who falls for a phone scam masking as her grandson. When she's scammed out of £10,000, she puts her sharp wit and determination first to take matters into her own hands, setting out on a cross-town mission to get her money back.

The movie, which was also written by Margolin, takes inspiration from the real-life experience of his own grandmother and blends comedy and drama with classic action movie tropes.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG

Length: 119 minutes

Director: Armando Iannucci

Arriving on: November 1

An ensemble cast of British acting royalty brings the classic story by Charles Dickens to the big screen. Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) stars as the movie's eponymous character David Copperfield, which plays out the events of the fictional character's life from childhood and into his days of maturity. A typical bildungsroman story, The Personal History of David Copperfield is part-autobiographical of Dickens' life depicting human moral development.

In addition to Patel, the supporting cast includes familiar faces Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, and Ben Whishaw.

Second Best (1994)

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 105 minutes

Director: Chris Menges

Arriving on: November 1

As a Welsh person, it would be criminal for me not to include Second Best in our list. Living with his terminally-ill father, postmaster Graham Holt (William Hurt) finds a new purpose in life when he comes to terms with his father's short-lived days.

Deciding that he wants to adopt a son, things quickly prove to be more difficult than expected as he's a single man. When he's matched with an older child James (Chris Clearly Miles), Holt gains insight to the child's troubled life learning of his mother's suicide and his father's criminal past. Their relationship is tumultuous, and because James is still emotionally attached to his biological father, he refuses to treat Holt as family.