Apple TV Plus renews Slow Horses for season 6 just days after the dark spy comedy's season 4 finale

Last week's Slow Horses season 4 finale won't be the last we see of Jackson Lamb.

Slow Horses season 4 concluded on Apple TV Plus last Wednesday, October 9, but there'll be plenty more where that came from as the hit spy series will return with two more seasons. Season 6 was greenlit before the fifth installment even aired – it got renewed for season 5 in January after setting a new record for the streamer – so Apple's streaming service has a lot of confidence in this series.

Personally, I'm thrilled that Apple TV Plus continues to back its original content. It's already home to two of the best sci-fi shows around, which will both return in the next three months with new seasons: watch out for Silo season 2 and Severance season 2. Unlike recent Netflix cancelations, it seems like Apple TV Plus really wants viewers to see more of these great stories.

What do we know about Slow Horses season 6?

Confirming the news in a press release on October 15, Jay Hunt, creative director for Europe at Apple TV Plus said: “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure."

The release also teased a very short synopsis about one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, which revealed that season 6 would focus on the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them in "a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge". Of course, we still have season 5 to get through, so we'll have to wait a little while to see what happens next. But it is certainly good news that the story will continue!

With Slow Horses continuing to draw in big audiences, the show really is going from strength to strength. Season 5 is set to be based on the fifth book in the series London Rules, following an MP who goes on a political rampage as he and his tabloid journalist wife set their sights on MI5, so there is a lot of drama heading our way on the best streaming service.

