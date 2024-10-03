Apple TV Plus renews hit detective drama Sugar for season 2 – and it's the tastiest news I've heard this week

Apple TV Plus has announced some sweet news: the hit mystery thriller Sugar is coming back for season 2.

Prior to seeing Colin Farrell as ruthless Gotham criminal Oz Cobb in The Penguin, he was on the right side of the law playing LA private investigator John Sugar who's tasked with finding Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. As Sugar digs deeper into the case, he unearths dark Siegel family secrets that could put him in danger.

Sugar landed on one of the best streaming services earlier this year and was hailed as “one of the best neo-noir thrillers in years” by ScreenRant. Ahead of its debut, Apple promised that the show would have a "contemporary" and "unique" take on the private detective genre – and it certainly stayed true to the claim. Thanks to a wild twist halfway through the series, the genre-bending Sugar soon broke into Apple TV Plus' hugely successful sci-fi TV show utopia.

What can we expect in Sugar season 2?

Sugar â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

According to the Apple TV Plus press release, season 2 of the best Apple TV Plus show "will see Sugar back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister."

Sugar isn't the only sci-fi show receiving a highly-anticipated second season, with dystopian drama Silo, psychological thriller Severance and mind-bending book-to-screen adaptation Dark Matter all set to return.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, said of Sugar's renewal: "Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two."

