4 new shows coming to Apple TV Plus in October 2024, including a returning series with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus is one of those platforms that can go overlooked by movie buffs and TV fanatics, despite it being one of the best streaming services available. So if you're getting a little tired with the likes of Netflix or Prime Video, allow me to direct to you Apple TV Plus' October 2024 schedule.

When it comes to its TV shows, the Apple-owned service is known for its stellar casts and high production budgets, and it just so happens that some of its best Apple TV Plus shows are returning for their second season premieres – one of which is directed by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón.

From dark comedy to thrillers and even animation, there's no denying that Apple TV Plus is pulling through this month with its TV titles. But that's not all, as there are also plenty of movies for you to sink into that you can view by checking our list of best Apple TV Plus movies.

Where's Wanda

Where's Wanda? â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 2

October 2 Directors: Tobi Baumann, Christian Ditter, Christoph Klünker

Tobi Baumann, Christian Ditter, Christoph Klünker Main cast: Lea Drinda, Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Leo Simon

Premiering on Apple TV Plus on October 2, Where's Wanda? is a new German-language series that blends elements of drama and dark comedy. Dedo (Axel Stein) and Carlotta (Heike Katatsch) are faced with any parent's worst nightmare when their daughter Wanda (Lea Drinda) goes missing. Months after the authorities fail to find her, they take it upon themselves to keep their close eyes on the neighborhood while uncovering dark secrets along the way.

Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER* â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 11

October 11 Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón Main cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee

We previously reported on Alfonso Cuarón's new Apple TV Plus thriller Disclaimer, comparing the intensity of Cate Blanchett's latest role to her performance as Lydia Tar. In this new series, celebrated journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) has built her career on unveiling the misconducts of others, but her reputation is at stake when she's sent a novel by a mystery author whose main character is a replica of Catherine revealing her darkest secrets. In order to uncover the author behind the novel, she must revisit her dark past to save her family and life before it begins to crumble.

Shrinking

Shrinking â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 16

October 16 Creators: Jason Segal, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein

Jason Segal, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein Main cast: Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie

A year after its first season premiered on Apple TV Plus, Shrinking season 2 returns to your screen in just two weeks on October 16. Therapist Jimmy (Harrison Ford) is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his wife, therefore finding it difficult to fulfil his roles as father and therapist. Moving forward, he takes a new approach to his occupation by telling his clients exactly what he thinks with unhinged honesty. Deciding to cast his moral principles aside, it could either help or hinder his position as a confidante.

Curses!

Curses! â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 4

October 4 Director: Jim Cooper, Jeff Dixon

Jim Cooper, Jeff Dixon Main cast: James Marsters, Gabrielle Nevaeh, Lyric Lewis, Rhys Darby

Another Apple TV Plus show that was successful enough to be renewed for a second season arrives on the platform this spooky season. A family curse passed down through the generations turns Alex Vanderhouven (Reid Scott) to stone, and his wife Sky (Lyric Lewis) and kids Pandora (Gabrielle Nevaeh) and Russ (Andre Robinson) are left with the task to turn him back. To recover their father, they must return stolen artifacts their ancestors took to their rightful place in hopes that the curse will be lifted.

