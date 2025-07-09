Earlier this year, I tested and reviewed Shark's Cryoglow LED face mask, and I was genuinely impressed by the results. As a lifelong acne sufferer, I'm always hunting for new ways to tame the beast, and while Cryoglow was no silver bullet, it went a long way to improving my skin.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and I've moved on to testing an LED mask from a competitor, who will go unnamed. Not just because I'm not done testing it yet, but because I think I might hate it.

The good news is, my favorite LED face mask is, as of writing, on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Right now, the Shark Cryoglow is $499 (was $699) at Amazon US, or you can buy it for £238.50 (was £299) at Amazon UK.

Shark Cryoglow: was $699 now $499 at Amazon Record low! A huge $200 saving on a very popular beauty device is nothing to be sniffed at, and this is one of the best deals we've seen all week for this year's Prime Day deals. Don't miss!

Shark Cryoglow: was £299 now £238.49 at Amazon Huge discount! Just £8 shy of its lowest-ever price, this mega 21% discount on a relatively new product is one not to miss – and just think of all the money you'll save on facials!

What is the Shark Cryoglow, and why is everyone talking about it?

If you haven't heard about Shark by now, first off; where have you been? The sister-brand to Ninja has taken several appliance markets by storm, making some of the best vacuums, best fans and best air fryers. LED face masks, however, are an all-new category for the brand.

These masks are becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve your skin's appearance overall, but not all are made equal. After publishing my full Cryoglow review, I've moved on to testing a few other LED face masks, and it's made me appreciate Shark's version even more.

For one thing, it's been thoughtfully designed for comfort; two elasticated head straps, cushioning around the eyes (which also helps protect them from exposure to the LEDs), under-mask cooling, all complemented by the fact that the mask actually sits about an inch above your face.

Many cheaper alternatives are strapped on flush to your skin, and if you've never had hot LEDs bound in cheap plastic stuck to your face, take my advice; don't try it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today's best Shark CryoGlow Mask and Shark CryoGlow LED Mask deals $349 View $349.99 View $479.98 $428 View Show more

Does Shark CryoGlow really work?

Let's start with some science, because it's one area I feel CryoGlow trumps some of its competitors. While there are ample light therapy masks available, some of which touting a whole rainbow of supposedly effective treatments, only three very specific wavelengths have been studied and identified as potentially beneficial in skincare, those being blue (415nm), red (633nm), and NIR (830nm).

Shark’s CryoGlow has three light therapy routines that address different skincare goals: Better Aging, Blemish Repair and Skin Sustain Treatment. Each mode uses different wavelengths to penetrate the skin, all of which fall within the range of the generally accepted and studied light therapies.

Better Aging is a six-minute cycle of Red LEDs and Infrared to reduce fine lines and firm skin, with a recommended eight-week course.

Blemish Repair is an eight-minute routine which adds Blue LEDs to the mix across an eight-minute routine to reduce blemishes, smooth skin and improve the appearance of pores after a four-week course.

Once you’ve completed a full treatment cycle, Skin Sustain combines all three light treatments into one, four-minute cycle designed to maintain the results.

Using the remote, you can add under-eye cooling with one of three intensity settings to any routine, or use the fourth treatment option, Under-Eye Revive, which uses the Peltier effect to cool down the pads and de-puff your eyes for up to 15 minutes without LEDs.

How many times a week should you use Shark CryoGlow?

You should use the SharkCryoglow every day, according to best practice, though that can be a challenge if you travel often as its rigid casing makes it difficult to pack. Oh, and the small fact that it has to go into your hand luggage doesn't help.

All you need to do is strap it on to your head, use the remote to select a program, and decide if you also want the Peltier-effect under-eye cooling pads to work alongside the LED therapy.

One thing worth noting, and this goes for all LED face masks, is that the results are only temporary. If you want to maintain them, you'll have to keep treatment ongoing, albeit at a lower frequency, and as of right now there's limited research into the long-term impact of LED light therapy. Personally, and I am not a skincare expert, I'd recommend erring on caution and using the mask exclusively in preparation for a big event or busy few months, then giving your skin a rest for an equal amount off time at minimum.