I’m halfway through testing the Shark Cryoglow, and I’m already completely sold on this puffy eye-busting LED face mask

When I first heard about the rise in LED face masks like Shark’s new Cryoglow, I wasn’t sold. That’s because I’m a huge skeptic when it comes to beauty tech, belied by the stacked pile of gadgets and gizmos I’ve collected over the years.

In fact, the very reason I’ve developed such a chip on my shoulders is because of that mountainous product pile; very few have had any meaningful impact on my core skin concerns, those being my lifelong battle against acne and dark, puffy bags beneath my eyes.

I’ve tried just about everything to manage my acne and subsequent scarring, and the near-constant dark, puffy circles underneath my eyes signal a life decorated by insomnia and bouts of routine dysregulation. The signs of aging are also beginning as I crawl towards 30, and while I’m a huge advocate of aging gracefully, I have to wear a fair amount of concealer to hide my biggest skin insecurities and I’d love to have fewer fine lines to worry about.

As of writing, I’m testing the Shark Cryoglow, and I’ve started to see some promising results even before completing my review; here are my initial thoughts.

Have questions about the Shark Cryoglow ahead of my full review?

How does the Shark Cryoglow work?

Enter the Shark Cryoglow, which I’ve been testing for three weeks as of writing; approximately half of the recommended eight-week treatment which uses LED light to stimulate collagen production and cell metabolism to reduce fine lines, treat acne and reduce inflammation.

There are four different treatments programmed into the Shark Cryoglow which use different wavelengths to treat different skin conditions. Red light therapy delivers much of the collagen production, while also reducing inflammation and accelerating healing alongside anti-aging benefits. Blue light targets acne-causing bacteria and reduces inflammation, particularly for oily and acne-prone skin, while near-infrared light therapy improves circulation and reduces fine lines and wrinkles, helping to plump your skin and reduce redness.

These different wavelengths are used across pre-set treatments designed to target different skin conditions; Better Ageing mode (reducing fine lines and firming skin in eight weeks), Blemish Repair mode (improves blemishes in four weeks) and Skin Sustain, designed to be used following an eight-week cycle of one of the former treatments to boost brightness and maintain results.

In tandem with this technology, the Shark Cryoglow also features controllable under-eye cooling metal pads to reduce puffiness and dark circles through cryotherapy. There are three different temperature settings to account for different skin sensitivities, or you can opt to use the mask without the cooling affect.

There are only a few clinical studies into LED face mask technology, with some positive, albeit varied results, and little insight into the long-term effects. That being said, I can at the very least say my personal experience has been a positive one so far.

First impressions

Shark’s Cryoglow LED face mask makes quite the impression, looks-wise. Unlike some of the other flexible mask models on the market, it’s a solid mask with cushioning to comfortably fit a variety of face shapes. It also comes with extra optical cooling covers to bring the under-eye pads closer to your face if needed.

Instead of wraparound straps like those found in some of its competitors, the Shark Cryoglow has two elasticated straps that go across the top and sides of your head above your ears, which I personally find more comfortable; though it is a little heavy.

It can also take some getting used to the narrow field of view afforded by the Shark Cryoglow and many of the other LED masks on the market. For most, this won’t be an issue; it’s no bad thing to take a moment for some self-care, sit back and relax as the LED face mask works its magic. I, however, can’t sit still, and found it a little difficult that I couldn’t move around or play on my phone easily while my skin was being rejuvenated.

Attached to the mask is the handheld remote, from which you both charge the device and select the treatment cycles or coolness, as well as tracking your progress and adjusting settings.

Early results

I’ve found it easy to commit to and keep up my LED treatments thanks to the on-device remote keeping tabs on my activity, and its super-quick treatments are all less than 10 minutes, meaning it’s not a huge drag on my self-care routine to keep up.

After just a few weeks of use, my skin has shown some noticeable improvement, though I wouldn’t yet go as far as to say it’s a silver bullet solution.

For one thing, my under-eye bags have drastically reduced from daily cooling, and I’ve even noticed improvements in discoloration. I’ve been mostly using Blemish Repair mode, with the odd burst of Better Aging, and I’ve noticed some solid early signs of improvement. After the first two weeks, my skin seemed to regain some elasticity, and a slightly more consistent tone. By week three, I noticed my acne improved; while it’s not gone entirely, it’s becoming less prone to cystic outbreaks and, while my evidence is only anecdotal, does seem to be healing more quickly, too.

One of my only gripes so far outside of the heaviness is that the battery life is a little sub-par. It needs charging after three or four treatments, which is fine until you’re caught in a situation where you’re in a rush to leave the house and want to give your skin some treatment beforehand.

I've not yet finished my full testing and review process, so I can't say for certain what my verdict on the Shark Cryoglow is; however, it's certainly on track to win me over. Stay tuned for my full review in a few weeks