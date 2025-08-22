Time for your next smart home project? Raspberry Pi adds an improved touchscreen, so it's time to get building
Raspberry Pi 5-inch display mirrors its predecessor with almost no upgrades
- Raspberry Pi shrinks the size of its touchscreen while keeping the same resolution
- It's cheaper and smaller, but it does not introduce new capabilities
- Retailers are already listing the new screen at higher prices
Raspberry Pi has announced a new addition to its display range, a 5-inch version of the Touch Display 2.
The company saysits new offering is a compact, low-cost option for hobbyists and developers who want to embed touch interfaces into projects.
At $40, it undercuts the 7-inch Raspberry Pi model which launched in 2024, although both share the same 720x1280 resolution.
A smaller screen for Pi projects
Apart from its reduced size, the 5-inch variant carries essentially the same specifications as the larger display.
It supports multi-touch input, connects via the DSI port, and draws power directly from the Raspberry Pi board.
Integration with Raspberry Pi OS is designed to be smooth, with no calibration steps or third-party drivers needed.
"Its capacitive touch screen works out of the box with full Linux driver support, no manual calibration required, no hunting through device trees, and no wrestling with incompatible touch controllers," said Gordon Hollingworth, CTO of Raspberry Pi software.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
For users already accustomed to working with RPi distros, the device should feel straightforward to set up.
To illustrate the display’s capabilities, Raspberry Pi’s Gordon Hollingworth demonstrated a slideshow application built with the assistance of AI.
The process highlighted how AI can speed up development and provide a foundation for interactive coding, with multi-touch support ultimately working smoothly after fine-tuning.
The screen is being presented as a good fit for compact smart home controls, portable kiosks, or integrated dashboards.
In theory, mounting a Pi board on the back of the display offers an all-in-one system without external peripherals.
For casual projects, this could reduce clutter compared to juggling keyboards, monitors, and portable HDD storage devices.
Yet the hardware itself does not represent a leap forward, as resolution remains fixed at 720p, and touch responsiveness still depends heavily on software layers that may introduce quirks.
As with many Raspberry Pi peripherals, the new display will find an audience among tinkerers eager to explore interactive projects.
However, it is worth noting that the announcement reflects refinement rather than revolution, as the product is cheaper and smaller, but it does not introduce new capabilities.
For those already invested in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, it may be another piece of the puzzle - but for others, it risks being just another component destined to sit in a drawer after the initial excitement fades.
This device is now available from several Pi retailers. PiShop and CanaKit list it at $50.95, while Vilros is selling it for the MSRP.
You might also like
- Check out the best 3D modeling software for 3D printing and more
- We've rounded up the best portable monitors available now
- A dual Intel GPU graphics card with 48GB of VRAM has gone on sale for $1200
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.