Raspberry Pi shrinks the size of its touchscreen while keeping the same resolution

It's cheaper and smaller, but it does not introduce new capabilities

Retailers are already listing the new screen at higher prices

Raspberry Pi has announced a new addition to its display range, a 5-inch version of the Touch Display 2.

The company saysits new offering is a compact, low-cost option for hobbyists and developers who want to embed touch interfaces into projects.

At $40, it undercuts the 7-inch Raspberry Pi model which launched in 2024, although both share the same 720x1280 resolution.

A smaller screen for Pi projects

Apart from its reduced size, the 5-inch variant carries essentially the same specifications as the larger display.

It supports multi-touch input, connects via the DSI port, and draws power directly from the Raspberry Pi board.

Integration with Raspberry Pi OS is designed to be smooth, with no calibration steps or third-party drivers needed.

"Its capacitive touch screen works out of the box with full Linux driver support, no manual calibration required, no hunting through device trees, and no wrestling with incompatible touch controllers," said Gordon Hollingworth, CTO of Raspberry Pi software.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For users already accustomed to working with RPi distros, the device should feel straightforward to set up.

To illustrate the display’s capabilities, Raspberry Pi’s Gordon Hollingworth demonstrated a slideshow application built with the assistance of AI.

The process highlighted how AI can speed up development and provide a foundation for interactive coding, with multi-touch support ultimately working smoothly after fine-tuning.

The screen is being presented as a good fit for compact smart home controls, portable kiosks, or integrated dashboards.

In theory, mounting a Pi board on the back of the display offers an all-in-one system without external peripherals.

For casual projects, this could reduce clutter compared to juggling keyboards, monitors, and portable HDD storage devices.

Yet the hardware itself does not represent a leap forward, as resolution remains fixed at 720p, and touch responsiveness still depends heavily on software layers that may introduce quirks.

As with many Raspberry Pi peripherals, the new display will find an audience among tinkerers eager to explore interactive projects.

However, it is worth noting that the announcement reflects refinement rather than revolution, as the product is cheaper and smaller, but it does not introduce new capabilities.

For those already invested in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, it may be another piece of the puzzle - but for others, it risks being just another component destined to sit in a drawer after the initial excitement fades.

This device is now available from several Pi retailers. PiShop and CanaKit list it at $50.95, while Vilros is selling it for the MSRP.