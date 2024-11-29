Raspberry Pi finally unveils its single-board computer for embedded apps

Raspberry Pi has launched its 5-based Compute Module 5 (CM5)

Users can get an upgraded I/O board and other accessories for it

Available to buy from just $45, with multiple configurations

Raspberry Pi has unveiled its latest modular variant of its single-board computer.

Essentially a stripped-back version of the Raspberry Pi 5, the Compute Module 5 (CM5) comes a decade after the first Compute Module, launched in 2014.

CEO Eben Upton said he recognized not all applications are suited to the Pi 5’s design and peripherals, plus users want more control over how and where they set up their SBCs, hence the stripped-down Compute Module.

Raspberry Pi CM5

The simplified design and abundance of configuration options, both in terms of components and hardware accessories, are designed to cater to the needs of Raspberry Pi commercial customers.

The CM5's compact form factor and lack of traditional ports make it ideal for the industrial and embedded sectors, which accounted for around three-quarters (70-80%) of Raspberry Pi sales in 2023.

It uses a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with 2GB, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM – Upton suggested that a 16GB variant could become available in 2025. It’s also configurable with 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of MLC eMMC non-volatile memory, and includes Gigabit Ethernet and PCIe 2.0 support.

The CEO also confirmed that CM5 is mechanically compatible with its predecessor, CM4, which means that users can upgrade their single-board computers without having to upgrade other parts of their infrastructure. It fits M2.5 screws in each corner of the board for mounting the device.

CM5 is configurable thanks to a new range of accessories, including an upgraded USB-C powered I/O board with a standard 40-pin GPIO connector, two HDMI 2.0 connectors, two USB 3.0 connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet jack with PoE+ support, a microSD card socket and more.

The I/O board is also available with an enclosed case, which positions the ports all on one side of the neat box. It’s sold with an integrated fan, which connects to the board’s four-pin fan connector.

Other equipment includes a cooler, an antenna kit and a development kit, which bundles together a pre-configured CM5, the I/O board, the case, the cooler, the antenna and more.

Priced alone, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is available to buy from $45.