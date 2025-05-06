Puget System reveals 5-node 6U Rackstation for creative and testing workflows

Each chassis packs five systems with up to 192GB RAM capacity

Supports Ryzen 9000 and unreleased Zen 5-based EPYC 4005 processors

Puget Systems has announced a new 5-Node 6U Rackstation built with game developers in mind. The new 5-Node 6U Rackstation reportedly offers an efficient, space-saving solution for studios needing flexible and powerful systems.

Each chassis fits five individual workstations in the footprint of a large desktop, with up to 35 systems in a standard 42U rack.

What’s interesting is that if you click here you’ll see the Ryzen 5-Node R550-6U entry in the middle of the page. Underneath this, it lists the AMD options - Ryzen 9000 and EPYC 4005.

EPYC 4005

Puget notes, “It can also be a great solution for multi-screen installations, saving space compared to five desktop towers or even 2U / 3U size systems.”

Designed for tasks like 3D modeling or automated testing, each node supports the latest Ryzen CPUs (more on that in a minute) and top-tier GPUs. Nodes are individually serviceable, allowing for minimal downtime.

Puget says artists can access systems remotely through tools like Parsec, while QA teams benefit from a versatile testbed. This setup gives teams more performance per rack without sacrificing flexibility or ease of management.

The Zen 5-based EPYC 4005, codenamed Grado, is the follow-up to last year’s Raphael-based EPYC 4004 processors (AM5).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve seen leaks mentioning it before, as Tom’s Hardware notes, “Manufacturers are already preparing their motherboards for support,” and other leakers have uncovered references to it elsewhere, but it’s interesting to see it officially making an appearance in Puget’s new 5-Node 6U Rackstation.

The entry notes that the Ryzen 5-Node R550-6U has five individual nodes, one GPU, and supports up to 192GB of RAM, but there are no other details regarding the EPYC 4005.

AMD is expected to showcase it at Computex 2025 however, and with that being held from May 20 to May 23, 2025, we don’t have too long to wait.

(Image credit: Puget Systems)