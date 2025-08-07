Corsair workstation 300 puts 128GB RAM into a chassis smaller than a shoebox

Integrated graphics may hold it back from real-time rendering or GPU-accelerated production work

50 TOPS NPU hints at serious AI muscle inside a deceptively small package

Corsair has introduced the AI Workstation 300, a mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, positioning it as a high-performance workstation PC for professionals and AI developers.

At under $2000, it sits in a competitive space where expectations are high for both raw performance and long-term reliability.

This unit marks the 13th system to feature the Ryzen AI Max+ 365 series chip, following other systems like HP Z2 Mini G1a and GMKTEC EVO-X2, suggesting growing interest in AMD's latest integrated AI silicon.

Small form factor delivers big on memory, storage, and AI hardware

This system comes in a 4.4L form factor, which is considered portable relative to other Strix Halo devices in the market.

It's small size packs 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and the Radeon 8060S integrated graphics with support for up to 96GB of dynamic VRAM.

While these specs appear promising on paper, the use of integrated graphics for a workstation PC raises questions about its capability for GPU-heavy tasks such as real-time 3D rendering or high-resolution video editing.

Developers and engineers focused on AI inference or code-based workflows may find it adequate, but creative professionals relying on discrete GPU acceleration might be more cautious.

Corsair claims the device is ready for local LLMs, AI-assisted development, and creative work, backed by a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS of acceleration.

The included Corsair AI Software Suite improves its AI capacity, but proprietary toolkits often face adoption and compatibility hurdles outside tightly controlled workflows.

Thermal management is handled by a dual-fan cooling system, which could help maintain stable performance in a tightly packed chassis.

The 350W power supply also seems sufficient for its components, though it leaves little headroom for future expansion.

The I/O selection is more extensive than one might expect from a system of this size, including USB 4.0, an SD card reader, and 2.5G Ethernet.

This device, which comes with a two-year warranty and lifetime tech support, is currently on pre-order and will commence shipping in September 2025.