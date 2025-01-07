I think the title of the world's most powerful mini PC has been claimed by HP and yes, it's an AMD workstation

The Z2 Mini G1a is what HP calls a compact Next Gen AI PC

Its top model comes with a Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 teamed with 128GB LPDDR5X

30 of them can fit in a 42U rack tower

The HP Z2 Mini G1a Workstation Desktop PC is an advanced mini workstation designed for professionals engaged in demanding tasks such as AI processing, 3D design, and graphics rendering.

The company says its new powerhouse release will allow users to tackle complex AI-enhanced projects and graphics-intensive tasks simultaneously.

Its compact form factor, measuring just 3.4 x 6.6 x 7.9 inches and weighing 5.07 pounds, should allow it to fit into any workspace, whether placed on a desk, mounted behind a monitor, or rack-mounted to maximize space efficiency.

High-end processor and AI capabilities

At the core of the HP Z2 Mini G1a is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 processor, offering up to 16 cores and 32 threads with a clock speed of 3.0 GHz (base) to 5.1 GHz (boost).

The processor is supported by AMD Radeon graphics, with neural processing units (NPU) providing up to 50 TOPS of AI performance for cutting-edge tasks.

This workstation is equipped with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, capable of allocating up to 96GB directly to the GPU.

For storage, users can opt for dual NVMe modules with RAID capabilities, offering configurations up to 8TB, ensuring both speed and reliability.

The HP Z2 Mini G1a comes with multiple connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, and Ethernet ports.

There are also optional modules for additional USB ports, serial interfaces, or enhanced networking options. In addition, it supports Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity.

This system also supports up to four 4K displays simultaneously, ideal for multitasking in professional environments. Wi-Fi 7.

According to HP, this device is built with 60% recycled plastics 20% recycled steel, and 100% sustainably sourced outer box packaging.

There's no information on pricing just yet, so stay tuned for more information, but we'd expect the HP Z2 Mini G1a to launch later in 2025.