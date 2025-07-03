Abee AI Station‘s 16-core APU with 126 TOPS AI power makes it far from average

Liquid cooling and 92mm fans keep this tiny inferno cool under heavy AI load

A Radeon 8600S running at 2900MHz with 96GB shared memory is no joke

The Abee AI Station, a compact yet powerful AI workstation, was recently unveiled at the AMD Industry Solution National Conference.

This mini workstation features the AMD Ryzen AI MAX 395 processor, delivering a 16-core, 32-thread APU with boost speeds up to 5.1GHz.

It integrates an AI engine reportedly offering a combined 126 TOPS, including a dedicated NPU rated at over 50 TOPS.

Compact liquid-cooled AI PC built for high-performance local inference

The integrated AMD Radeon 8600S GPU operates at 2900MHz and can allocate up to 96GB of memory for AI tasks.

It also comes with 128GB of LP-DDR5X memory running at 8000MT/s, and storage options comprising dual 56GB modules and a 1TB DOGE unit.

The system seems well-suited for AI and machine learning inference, although it should be noted that the RAM is soldered and non-upgradeable.

Nevertheless, this level of inference performance puts it in direct contention for the title of best mini PC, especially among AI developers seeking a local compute option without cloud reliance.

The Abee AI Station cooling design includes dual 92mm fans, a small internal radiator, and a pump mounted directly on the APU.

This configuration raises its profile as a best workstation candidate for users who demand sustained high performance without thermal throttling.

Despite its compact 21x22x15cm size, the Abee AI Station incorporates a built-in 400W Flex ATX PSU, platinum-rated for efficiency.

The Abee AI Station also features a custom ATX12VO motherboard and supports advanced networking with dual ports offering 2.5GbE and 10GbE connectivity.

This business PC also supports a 27-inch AOC Q27P3U display offering 2K resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate.

Additional accessories include the V700 958FI webcam with microphone and a VT60 wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse.

On paper, this device seems to have most of the hardware it needs to maintain stable performance under sustained workloads, but real-world testing will be required to validate that.

Over time, more Chinese brands such as GMKTec with the EVO-X2 and SDUNITED with the AX835-025FF have begun adopting the Strix Halo processor in their mini PCs.

However, major manufacturers like Asus, Framework, and HP have so far limited their use of the chip to larger workstation-class systems rather than compact desktops.

Whether these mainstream brands will eventually bring Strix Halo to their mini PC lines remains uncertain.

Via Videocardz