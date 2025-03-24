SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC packs a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 storage

Strix Halo’s potential shines despite early optimization challenges

Big brands lag behind while Chinese manufacturers drive Strix Halo adoption

Lesser-known Chinese brand SDUNITED has launched the AX835-025FF, a portable mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.

This 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 processor runs at 5.1GHz and is paired with a 40 CU Radeon 8060S GPU, which is expected to perform similarly to an RTX 4060, making it a decent PC for photo editing.



Small brands, especially those from China, are leading in the adoption of Strix Halo chip in compact devices. While larger companies like Asus, Framework, and HP have integrated the APU into workstations, they have yet to explore compact, high-performance mini PCs.

Supports a staggering 14 ports, but no OCuLink

The AX835-025FF boasts an impressive 14 ports, offering flexibility for professional workloads, and reinforcing its potential as one of the most powerful computers in its class.

However, it lacks OCuLink, which would have allowed for external GPU expansion.

Unlike traditional ultra-compact PCs modelled after Intel’s NUC 4x4, this system is slightly larger but remains significantly smaller than most desktops.

It also includes a built-in power supply and a dual-fan cooling system designed to manage its 120W power consumption.

The current Ryzen AI Max+ 395 engineering sample experiences occasional instability and power fluctuations, ranging from 140W to 10W under load.

Nevertheless, it showcases the potential of Strix Halo and the final retail version is expected to improve optimization, stability, and power efficiency.

Via Videocardz