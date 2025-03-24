This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
Fourteen ports provide flexibility, but no OCuLink for GPUs
- SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC packs a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 storage
- Strix Halo’s potential shines despite early optimization challenges
- Big brands lag behind while Chinese manufacturers drive Strix Halo adoption
Lesser-known Chinese brand SDUNITED has launched the AX835-025FF, a portable mini PC powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory.
This 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 processor runs at 5.1GHz and is paired with a 40 CU Radeon 8060S GPU, which is expected to perform similarly to an RTX 4060, making it a decent PC for photo editing.
Small brands, especially those from China, are leading in the adoption of Strix Halo chip in compact devices. While larger companies like Asus, Framework, and HP have integrated the APU into workstations, they have yet to explore compact, high-performance mini PCs.
Supports a staggering 14 ports, but no OCuLink
The AX835-025FF boasts an impressive 14 ports, offering flexibility for professional workloads, and reinforcing its potential as one of the most powerful computers in its class.
However, it lacks OCuLink, which would have allowed for external GPU expansion.
Unlike traditional ultra-compact PCs modelled after Intel’s NUC 4x4, this system is slightly larger but remains significantly smaller than most desktops.
It also includes a built-in power supply and a dual-fan cooling system designed to manage its 120W power consumption.
The current Ryzen AI Max+ 395 engineering sample experiences occasional instability and power fluctuations, ranging from 140W to 10W under load.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Nevertheless, it showcases the potential of Strix Halo and the final retail version is expected to improve optimization, stability, and power efficiency.
Via Videocardz
You may also like
- These are the best mobile workstations around
- And these are the best business laptops available
- AMD signs huge multi-billion dollar deal with Oracle to build a cluster of 30,000 MI355X AI accelerators
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
- Luke HughesStaff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
HP and Dell's latest Nvidia powered PCs are likely to be some of the most expensive workstations ever launched
What is AI quantization?