Bosgame M5 mini-PC features an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor

Integrated Radeon 8060S Graphics, up to 128GB of RAM, dual PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs

There's also a performance switch, but what it actually does is a mystery for now

A new mini PC featuring AMD’s high-end Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip has surfaced, but this one didn’t come from a major brand like HP, Dell, or Lenovo.

The Bosgame M5 AI Mini Desktop has quietly gone up for pre-order, priced at $1,699 (a saving of $1,000 off its usual MSRP of $2,700), and it's raising some interesting questions about AMD’s rollout strategy for its powerful Strix Halo processor line.

The compact M5 comes with integrated Radeon 8060S Graphics and includes support for up to 128GB of RAM, dual PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots, a USB 4.0 front port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. A dual-fan cooling setup and three heat pipes aim to keep thermal performance under control.

Performance switch

As Notebookcheck observes, the M5 has already appeared in Geekbench results. The listing shows a single-core score of 2,852, which is in line with expectations, but a lower-than-average multicore score of 16,044. This likely points to early firmware or software issues, as the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 typically averages around 21,000 in multicore tests.

One curious detail about the M5 is the inclusion of a "performance switch" button, shown briefly in Bosgame's promotional material. It’s unclear what this toggle actually does. It might be linked to TDP profiles, fan curves, or some kind of AI workload optimization, but for now we have no idea.

The Bosgame M5 AI Mini Desktop includes dual USB4 Type-C ports, multiple USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, full-sized HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs for multi-monitor setups, and a 2.5Gbps RJ45 LAN port for stable wired networking.

A full-size SDXC card slot offers convenient media transfer for photographers and videographers, while dual audio jacks ensure flexible sound input and output.

