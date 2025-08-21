Blackview Active 12 Pro rugged tablet has a built-in projector and 108MP camera

Tablet includes detachable kickstand, plus 400 lumen LED camping light on rear

Tablet’s huge 30,000mAh battery supports extended use in the field

Blackview has launched the Active 12 Pro, a rugged Android tablet which combines an 11-inch screen with unusual extras, including a built-in projector, camping light, and a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

PCWatch reviewed the device, and called it one of the boldest tablets Blackview has ever produced.

The Active 12 Pro runs Android 15 on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Big battery

We’ve seen a good number of rugged tablets with integrated projectors in recent years, including the 8849 TANK Pad, and the one in this tablet is capable of displaying a full HD image up to 120 inches.

With 200 lumens of brightness, autofocus, and keystone correction, it’s designed for entertainment and small presentations.

The tablet has a huge 30,000mAh battery, which in PCWatch’s testing supported extended video playback without rapid drain. Unlike many portable projectors, the image remained bright and usable in a dimly lit room.

The rugged tablet is IP68 and IP69K rated for water and dust resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

At over 1.5kg it is far heavier than most 11-inch devices, but the tradeoff is a chassis that can withstand drops, pressure, and temperature extremes.

A detachable kickstand and optional straps give it flexibility for outdoor or field use.

The display itself is a 1920x1200 IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Alongside the 108-megapixel Samsung rear camera, a 50-megapixel front camera is included for video calls and photography.

The rear is also home to a large LED camping light with up to 400 lumens of brightness, further adding to the Active 12 Pro’s outdoor credentials.

In PCWatch’s performance benchmarks, the tablet handled demanding mobile games at medium settings without slowdown, aided by advanced cooling with heat pipes and a built-in fan.

Despite its slightly unusual design, the device delivered a credible mix of performance and versatility.

Pricing for the Active 12 Pro starts at around $768 for the 12GB/256GB model or $826 for the 16GB/1TB version on AliExpress, with discounts available.

While it is perhaps not aimed at casual users, the Active 12 Pro shows how rugged tablets are evolving into multi-purpose devices.