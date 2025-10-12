Oscal Tank 1 blends extreme endurance with technical claims that feel odd

Oscal’s “48GB RAM” figure mixes true memory with virtual expansion storage

Powered by Dimensity 7050 processor and runs DokeOS 4.2 built on Android 15

The Oscal Tank 1 is a rugged smartphone built for extreme conditions, combining a massive 20,000mAh battery, reinforced construction, and ambitious performance claims.

Designed for users who work or travel in demanding environments, it offers 5G connectivity, a triple-camera system with night vision, and a dual-display layout built for outdoor visibility.

Still, its most discussed feature is the claim of “48GB of RAM,” a figure which may not entirely reflect physical hardware.

Built for demanding environments

The Oscal Tank 1 comes with a 6.78-inch 2.4K display rated at 700 nits and 120Hz, supported by a smaller rear screen for quick updates.

The high refresh rate and brightness suggest that the display is built for clear outdoor visibility, a necessary feature for users working in harsh environments.

Under the hood, this device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and runs DokeOS 4.2 based on Android 15.

It also integrates AI tools for content creation and image processing, features that could prove useful for users who need to edit visuals or analyze data directly in the field.

The triple-camera array includes 64MP, 50MP, and 20MP sensors, with night vision support for low-light environments.

On paper, this combination promises versatility across lighting conditions, but the true performance will depend on how well its processing software works.

Oscal claims the Tank 1 can last up to 1,080 hours on standby or several days of active use, supported by 55W fast charging designed to provide quick top-ups.

Such endurance could benefit field workers or travelers far from power sources, but it raises practical concerns about the phone’s bulk and heat management.

Housing such a large cell might make the device heavier than standard models, placing it closer in size to a rugged tablet rather than the best smartphone for everyday use.

The device’s most controversial claim is its “48GB of LPDDR5 RAM”, as it appears that only a portion of this figure represents actual hardware, with the rest achieved through virtual expansion using part of the internal storage.

This technique can help manage multiple apps at once but cannot replicate the speed or stability of true RAM.

Without clear communication from Oscal, the real memory configuration remains uncertain.

The company promotes the Tank 1 as capable of surviving harsh weather, deep water, and heavy impact. It lists IP68 and IP69K ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, and tolerance for ten-meter drops, two-meter submersion, and pressure up to 1,200 kilograms.

The phone is also said to operate in temperatures between -50°C and 70°C.

The Oscal Tank 1 is scheduled for release on October 20. Sales will begin on Amazon, and it is priced at €379.99 for the 12GB + 256GB model and €399.99 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

The specifications sound promising, but until the device is tested independently, it remains uncertain whether this rugged smartphone can truly deliver on its claims.

Via Android PC (originally in Spanish)

